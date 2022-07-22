'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Asks For Prayers After Former Cohost Frank Fritz Suffers Stroke

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on," Wolfe captioned a photo of Fritz on Thursday. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight."

"Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," the post continued. "Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."