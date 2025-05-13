or
Simon Cowell Shocked by 6-Figure Offer to Judge Couple's Bedroom Antics

Photo of Simon Cowell
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell once rejected a couple's six-figure offer to 'judge' them 'intimately.'

May 13 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

In a jaw-dropping revelation that has social media buzzing, Simon Cowell shared an unbelievable story about a bizarre request he received from fans while dining out. The 64-year-old music mogul, known for his brutally honest feedback on shows like American Idol and America's Got Talent, dropped the bombshell during a recent podcast appearance, leaving listeners both amused and astonished!

Photo of Simon Cowell
Source: @How To Fail with Elizabeth Day/YouTube

Simon Cowell revealed the shocking offer on a podcast.

Source: How to Fail With Elizabeth Day/YouTube

Simon Cowell looked back on his near-fatal bike accident.

A Wild Offer That Took Him by Surprise

During his May 7 spotlight on the "How To Fail With Elizabeth Day" podcast, Cowell recounted his most outlandish fan encounter. The story is as sensational as they come, and all the details are straight from the horse's mouth.

"One time — this is a true story — I was in a restaurant and this guy comes up to me and he said, ‘I love your show,'" the X Factor alum recalled with a chuckle. "Thank you very much. ‘Will you take a picture?' Sure. ‘This is my wife.' Nice to meet you."

Photo of Simon Cowell
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell recalled his wild fan moment on the 'How To Fail With Elizabeth Day' podcast.

What happened next had Cowell questioning reality. "After they exchanged introductions, Cowell shared that the couple asked, ‘Would you judge us having s--?'"

He hilariously responded, "I went, are you winding me up?"

But wait for it — a six-figure payday was on the table! "They said, ‘No, we'll pay you.' Well how much? And it was actually a lot of money. And I thought, do I? No, I just can't do it. It was $150,000."

Simon Cowell Confesses His Shyness

Though the wild request amused him, Cowell admitted he was ultimately hesitant to cross that line into the NSFW world. "It was bizarre," he mused, yet still found it to be a memorable moment.

Photo of Simon Cowell
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell revealed that he is very shy and finds small talk to be torture.

"I am very shy," Simon revealed candidly. "I can't go to a pre-party. It's the worst thing in the world making small talk with people I don't know. If we have a common subject, I'm pretty good, but years ago, if I had to go to a party … and had to talk to people, it [was] torture."

A Peek Into Simon Cowell's Wealth

Known for his cutthroat critiques, Cowell was one of the founding judges on American Idol, raking in a staggering $33 million per season during his reign.

Photo of Simon Cowell
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell was one of the original judges on 'American Idol.'

Despite rumors swirling that his net worth is an astronomical $600 million, the music mogul has some clarification to provide. "I've definitely got enough. I don't need any more," he insisted, clarifying during the podcast. "So, when the first time — I guess in my early forties, it must have been — I came across this world and saw it and I'm like, ‘What? That is your own boat?' It was like a cruise ship."

He added, "I've made a bit of money, yes, but not that much, no."

"It's not even close" to the rumored figure, he concluded.

