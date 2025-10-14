or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Josh Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

'Disgusted' Amy Duggar 'Found Thousands of Pornographic Photos and Videos of Both Men and Women' on Cousin Josh's Computer Before 2015 Scandal

Photo of Amy Duggar and Josh Duggar
Source: MEGA

Amy Duggar recounted finding 'thousands of pornographic photos and videos of both women and men' years before her cousin Josh Duggar's arrest in 2021.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Before disgraced reality star Josh Duggar’s child pornography arrest, his cousin Amy Duggar sensed something was wrong when she discovered thousands of pornographic images on an old laptop.

Amy, 38, told a news outlet on Tuesday, October 14, that she once found “unexpected computer files” while helping her father with an old device he bought from Josh, 37, years before the 19 Kids and Counting alum was involved in any scandal. Among the files were “thousands of pornographic photos and videos of both women and men.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar Was 'Disgusted' After Discovering the Files on Josh Duggar's Computer

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amy Duggar recounted finding 'thousands' of pornographic photos and videos on Josh Duggar's laptop.
Source: MEGA

Amy Duggar recounted finding 'thousands' of pornographic photos and videos on Josh Duggar's laptop.

Amy was “disgusted” with her cousin after discovering “hard evidence” of a potential “addiction” and “mental problems.” Still, she admitted there was “a strange sense of relief knowing that Josh wasn’t a robot.”

Although Amy tried to broach the topic with her extended family, she explained it was “swept under the rug, buried beneath layers of silence and denial.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar Recounted Former 'Close Bond' With Josh Duggar

Photo of Amy Duggar is the daughter of Josh Duggar's father, Jim Bob Duggar's only sibling.
Source: MEGA

Amy is the daughter of Deanna Duggar, who is the only sibling of Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar.

Amy is the daughter of Deanna Duggar, who is the only sibling of Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar, and she recounted her “close” bond with her cousins as children. After Josh’s 2015 molestation scandal went public, which involved four of his sisters, Amy said she became more confrontational and was “on a mission” to give him a piece of her mind.

According to the Holy Disruptor author, shortly after the news broke, she “demanded to know how long his abusive behavior had been going on,” but her cousin kept his silence. She then yelled, “Josh, how come you never did anything to me?”

MORE ON:
Josh Duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar Said He 'Knew Better' Than to Abuse Amy Duggar

Photo of Amy Duggar confronted Josh Duggar after news broke of his molestation scandal.
Source: MEGA

Amy Duggar confronted Josh Duggar after news broke of his molestation scandal.

“I knew better,” Josh told her, Amy recalled, adding that he gave her “the kind of smile that sent shivers down my spine.”

“When I was driving there, I was just like, ‘I’m tired of lies and I’m tired of people telling half truths and not saying what is really going on,’” she explained. “I didn’t know what I was gonna do, OK? I had no idea, but I was just like, ‘I’m gonna find out something.’”

Josh Duggar Was Arrested in 2021

Photo of Josh Duggar is currently serving 12 years in prison.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar is currently serving 12 years in prison.

Josh was later arrested in 2021 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He is currently behind bars after being sentenced to more than 12 years for his offenses.

As for their current relationship, Amy has declined to speak with her relative since his arrest. “That’s a boundary that I will never cross,” she insisted. “Now that I have a child, now that I know the beauty of it and the innocence of them, I will do everything in my power to speak on how to protect children, and that’s a boundary I will never cross.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.