'Disgusted' Amy Duggar 'Found Thousands of Pornographic Photos and Videos of Both Men and Women' on Cousin Josh's Computer Before 2015 Scandal
Oct. 14 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Before disgraced reality star Josh Duggar’s child pornography arrest, his cousin Amy Duggar sensed something was wrong when she discovered thousands of pornographic images on an old laptop.
Amy, 38, told a news outlet on Tuesday, October 14, that she once found “unexpected computer files” while helping her father with an old device he bought from Josh, 37, years before the 19 Kids and Counting alum was involved in any scandal. Among the files were “thousands of pornographic photos and videos of both women and men.”
Amy Duggar Was 'Disgusted' After Discovering the Files on Josh Duggar's Computer
Amy was “disgusted” with her cousin after discovering “hard evidence” of a potential “addiction” and “mental problems.” Still, she admitted there was “a strange sense of relief knowing that Josh wasn’t a robot.”
Although Amy tried to broach the topic with her extended family, she explained it was “swept under the rug, buried beneath layers of silence and denial.”
Amy Duggar Recounted Former 'Close Bond' With Josh Duggar
Amy is the daughter of Deanna Duggar, who is the only sibling of Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar, and she recounted her “close” bond with her cousins as children. After Josh’s 2015 molestation scandal went public, which involved four of his sisters, Amy said she became more confrontational and was “on a mission” to give him a piece of her mind.
According to the Holy Disruptor author, shortly after the news broke, she “demanded to know how long his abusive behavior had been going on,” but her cousin kept his silence. She then yelled, “Josh, how come you never did anything to me?”
- Amy Duggar Says '19 Kids and Counting' Ended in Multiple 'Scandals' After Josh Duggar's Child Pornography Conviction
- Josh Duggar Seeks Court-Appointed Attorney in Bid to Overturn Conviction on Child Pornography Charges
- Amy Duggar Reveals Husband Dillon King's Medical Diagnosis After 'Life-Threatening' Hospital Stay: 'He's Finally Feeling Some Relief'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Josh Duggar Said He 'Knew Better' Than to Abuse Amy Duggar
“I knew better,” Josh told her, Amy recalled, adding that he gave her “the kind of smile that sent shivers down my spine.”
“When I was driving there, I was just like, ‘I’m tired of lies and I’m tired of people telling half truths and not saying what is really going on,’” she explained. “I didn’t know what I was gonna do, OK? I had no idea, but I was just like, ‘I’m gonna find out something.’”
Josh Duggar Was Arrested in 2021
Josh was later arrested in 2021 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He is currently behind bars after being sentenced to more than 12 years for his offenses.
As for their current relationship, Amy has declined to speak with her relative since his arrest. “That’s a boundary that I will never cross,” she insisted. “Now that I have a child, now that I know the beauty of it and the innocence of them, I will do everything in my power to speak on how to protect children, and that’s a boundary I will never cross.”