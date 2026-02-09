Amy Purdy Says Writing Her Upcoming Book Was 'Very Therapeutic': 'It's Really Vulnerable'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Amy Purdy released her first memoir, On My Own Two Feet: From Losing My Legs to Learning the Dance of Life, co-authored with Michelle Burford, in 2014, she admits she's anxious about putting out her second, Bounce Forward: 21 Tools to Live a Life Beyond Limits, scheduled for release in April. The new tome focuses on tools for resilience and overcoming adversity, reflecting on her own health challenges and experiences .

Source: mega The athlete said it was 'therapeutic' to write her second book.

"It was very therapeutic. It was also very difficult because it's really vulnerable. I sat down and wrote for 22 days straight, and I wrote 300 pages. I didn't even know I could do that, but I had so much inside of me that I wanted to say. I poured my heart out on paper," the Paralympic snowboarder, 46, exclusively told OK! during Hershey's intimate Fireside Chat + Luncheon to kick off the Opening Ceremony and debut the first chapter of its new campaign, "Hershey. It's Your Happy Place." "It was a little scary to put out into the world. They are stories that helped me survive my darkest days, and I talk about using different tools, practices and tips, which helped me survive — but also those things helped me reach my greatest days as well. I know they'll help other people as well, but I am really excited to have it out into the world," she continued.

Source: @amypurdygurl/Instagram Amy Purdy's legs were amputated after she contracted bacterial meningitis as a teenager.

Ultimately, Purdy, whose legs were amputated 10 inches below the knee after she contracted bacterial meningitis as a teenager, hopes the book is "received well" since she's putting her heart "out there." "The most important thing for me is that it reaches the people it will help the most," the athlete, who won three Paralympic medals between 2014 and 2018, in addition to being a finalist on Season 18 of Dancing With the Stars, shared. "If somebody is going through anything, whatever change or transition, big or small, they can pick up this book and find a practice or a tool that helps them through their life, then I've succeeded. I hope it gets in the right hands of the right people who need it the most." In 2019, doctors discovered a massive blood clot that stretched from her hip to her leg, threatening to end her mobility. After undergoing multiple surgeries, she faced a difficult choice between saving her leg or her donated kidney. Fortunately, she's doing great.

Source: @amypurdygurl/Instagram Amy Purdy wants her book to help others.

Prior to the Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Purdy shared some words of wisdom for athletes competing in the event. "Everybody's going after the gold, and I know that's what everybody's goal has been the entire time, but also enjoy the process! Enjoy the moment because it's very rare that you get to become an Olympic or Paralympic athlete and so quickly that journey can be over as well," she noted. "Just enjoy every step along the way and be totally present, soak it all in, enjoy all those in-between moments. Yes, focus on your goal, but have fun with your friends while you're doing it. Meet people from other countries — those are the moments that you'll remember the most, even if you win a gold medal or not, those are the moments that are the most meaningful. Enjoy the journey because it's so unique and special!"

The motivational speaker is in a good spot in her life, which is why partnering with Hershey's for their first chapter of its new campaign, "Hershey. It's Your Happy Place," made perfect sense. "I'm so excited to be here with Hershey's, especially to celebrate happiness and what it really looks like as an Olympic or Paralympic athlete — to pursue the things you love, not necessarily focusing on just the outcome. I love that Hershey's sees that and is celebrating that, and I think it's really good for our mental health as well as for athletes to remember that happiness comes in all these little moments in between and not really when you finish at the top of your race or you're standing at the top of the podium. It's an honor to be here and represent Hershey's in this way and to represent the Olympics and Paralympic games in this way, too," she said.

Source: mega Amy Purdy wants athletes to 'enjoy' the process of competing.