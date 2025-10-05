or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > amy schumer
OK LogoHEALTH

Amy Schumer Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Her Lean Legs Amid Her Weight Loss Journey: Photos

photo of Amy Schumer; Amy Schumer. Jillian Bell.
Source: MEGA; @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer showed off her long legs during a recent outing in Las Vegas.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer has taken to Instagram to unveil her jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation in a fabulous post from her recent Las Vegas getaway.

The comedian, 44, seems to be embracing a new chapter as she posed alongside friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell in a chic Miu Miu mini dress.

"My lovies," she captioned the shot.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of The comedian showed off her long legs while out in Las Vegas.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

The comedian showed off her long legs while out in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans couldn't get enough.

“Amy … legs need to come out more!!!” raved skincare expert Georgia Louise in the comments section.

Meanwhile, director Lee Daniels chimed in with praise, calling her “Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs added her two cents, exclaiming, “Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress got a lot of love in the comments section.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

The actress got a lot of love in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement

The Trainwreck star has never shied away from discussing her weight loss journey, candidly revealing her experiences with weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro.

MORE ON:
amy schumer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, during a revealing interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Schumer opened up about her “horrible experience” with Ozempic, a medication she's taken to aid weight loss.

“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she explained.

She recounts her time on Ozempic as a waking nightmare, stating, “I was, like, bedridden. I was vomiting — and then you have no energy."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Schumer has been open about her weight loss journey.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer has been open about her weight loss journey.

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in June 2023, she didn’t hold back on her distaste for misinformation surrounding weight loss. “Everyone has been lying, saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions.’ Like shut the f--- up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Schumer has been showing off her body on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer has been showing off her body on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Most recently, Schumer highlighted her successful combination of treatments, sharing her experience with hormone therapy for perimenopause along with the weight loss medication Monjaro. “My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy,” she stated.

The actress has always prioritized honesty regarding weight loss and health, as she expressed during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, where she emphasized, “Everybody on camera is doing this s---, I just wanted to be real about it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.