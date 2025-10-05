Amy Schumer Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Her Lean Legs Amid Her Weight Loss Journey: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer has taken to Instagram to unveil her jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation in a fabulous post from her recent Las Vegas getaway. The comedian, 44, seems to be embracing a new chapter as she posed alongside friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell in a chic Miu Miu mini dress. "My lovies," she captioned the shot.

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram The comedian showed off her long legs while out in Las Vegas.

Of course, fans couldn't get enough. “Amy … legs need to come out more!!!” raved skincare expert Georgia Louise in the comments section. Meanwhile, director Lee Daniels chimed in with praise, calling her “Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma.” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs added her two cents, exclaiming, “Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️.”

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram The actress got a lot of love in the comments section.

The Trainwreck star has never shied away from discussing her weight loss journey, candidly revealing her experiences with weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Earlier this year, during a revealing interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Schumer opened up about her “horrible experience” with Ozempic, a medication she's taken to aid weight loss. “I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she explained. She recounts her time on Ozempic as a waking nightmare, stating, “I was, like, bedridden. I was vomiting — and then you have no energy."

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer has been open about her weight loss journey.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in June 2023, she didn’t hold back on her distaste for misinformation surrounding weight loss. “Everyone has been lying, saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions.’ Like shut the f--- up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop," she declared.

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer has been showing off her body on Instagram.

Most recently, Schumer highlighted her successful combination of treatments, sharing her experience with hormone therapy for perimenopause along with the weight loss medication Monjaro. “My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy,” she stated.