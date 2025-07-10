Amy Schumer Stuns in Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit After Admitting to Taking Weight-Loss Medications: Photo
Amy Schumer is looking "snatched."
The actress, 44, flaunted her lean physique during a tropical getaway by the ocean on Thursday, July 10.
Schumer rocked a black one-piece with white trim that exposed her cleavage. She swept her hair into a messy bun and sported black shades as she glanced off at the water.
"From the relatocam," she captioned the Instagram photo, taken on what appeared to be a boat deck.
The comedian's famous friends gushed over her appearance, including Isla Fisher and Lauren Sánchez, who left heart-eyes and fire emojis.
"Looking amazing!!!" Heather Dubrow added.
Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi quipped, "Haters will say it’s photoshopped."
Earlier in the day, Schumer hinted at one of her favorite summer activities: binge-watching Love Island. She reposted an article about the allure of the series on her Instagram Story, writing, "A great read @saschaseinfeld for Love Island lovers like me!"
- Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Quit Ozempic Despite Dropping 30 Pounds From the Weight-Loss Drug: 'I Looked Great'
- Amy Schumer Admits to Switching Over to Mounjaro After Wegovy Made Her Feel Nauseous: 'I Couldn't Handle It'
- Amy Schumer's Shocking Transformation: How the Star Has Changed Up Her Looks Over the Years
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amy Schumer's Weight-Loss Journey
Schumer's sultry swim snapshot comes after she opened up about exploring GLP-1s for weight loss.
"Three years ago I tried Wegovy and I was, like, puking. I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula. Whatever," she explained in a March Instagram Reel. "But anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself because I wanted to recommend it to, like, my friends who were, like, nurses and teachers."
She continued, "Mounjaro’s been great, and look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."
Amy Schumer Explains Why She Quit Ozempic
The TV star took Ozempic three years ago. Even though she lost 30 pounds on the drug, she decided to stop taking it due to unfavorable side effects.
"I have this gene, GDF 15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," the Kinda Pregnant actress said of carrying her son, Gene, 5, in a January podcast interview. "So I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was like, bedridden. I was vomiting. And then you have no energy. I tried it and I was vomiting and I’m in bed and my son’s like, 'Can you play tag?' I’m like, 'I can’t.' I was shriveling."
Even though she thought she "looked great," she "couldn't lift [her] head off the pillow," so it wasn't worth it to remain struggling.