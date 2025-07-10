Amy Schumer Stuns in Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit After Admitting to Taking Weight-Loss Medications: Photo

Schumer's sultry swim snapshot comes after she opened up about exploring GLP-1s for weight loss.

"Three years ago I tried Wegovy and I was, like, puking. I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula. Whatever," she explained in a March Instagram Reel. "But anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself because I wanted to recommend it to, like, my friends who were, like, nurses and teachers."

She continued, "Mounjaro’s been great, and look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."