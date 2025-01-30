or
Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Quit Ozempic Despite Dropping 30 Pounds From the Weight-Loss Drug: 'I Looked Great'

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: mega

Amy Schumer has no issue discussing her health with fans.

By:

Jan. 30 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Amy Schumer got brutally honest about the pros and cons she experienced while taking popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

On the Wednesday, January 29, installment of The Howard Stern Show, the actress revealed she took the medication "almost three years ago."

amy schumer quit ozempic dropping pounds weight loss drug
Source: @thehowardsternshow/youtube

Amy Schumer revealed she tried Ozempic three years ago but got 'so sick' from the weight-loss medication.

"I have this gene, GDF 15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," the comedian spilled of when she was carrying her and husband Chris Fischer's son, Gene, 5.

"So I tried Ozempic almost 3 years ago, and I was like, bedridden. I was vomiting. And then you have no energy," the Trainwreck lead continued. "I tried it and I was vomiting and I’m in bed and my son’s like, ‘Can you play tag?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t.’ I was shriveling."

amy schumer quit ozempic dropping pounds weight loss drug
Source: before

The comedian lost 30 pounds while taking the medication.

Schumer hinted she would have stayed on the medication if it weren't for the awful side effects.

"I lost 30 pounds so quick [on it]. I looked great," she raved. "But I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?"

amy schumer

The Emmy winner has been an open book about her health woes and weight-loss journey, admitting in 2022 that she underwent liposuction.

"It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she confessed in an interview.

amy schumer quit ozempic dropping pounds weight loss drug
Source: mega

The mom-of-one said she 'looked great' after the weight loss but she quit Ozempic due to the side effects.

The stand-up comic decided to go under the knife specifically because of her lower stomach, which she felt wouldn't slim down regardless of her diet or exercise regimen.

When asked why she publicized her decision, Schumer said, "I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery. It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

amy schumer quit ozempic dropping pounds weight loss drug
Source: mega

Schumer has also undergone liposuction.

In another interview about the procedure and her other medical situations — such as her Cushing syndrome diagnosis and undergoing surgery for endometriosis — her longtime collaborator Kevin Kane praised the mom-of-one for her transparency.

"She'll have these super personal things, and I'll be like, 'Amy, you don't have to give anybody that, that's yours,'" he stated. "And she'll think about it, and then she'll go, 'Oh, f--- it, I'll put it on Instagram, it might make somebody feel good.'"

