Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Quit Ozempic Despite Dropping 30 Pounds From the Weight-Loss Drug: 'I Looked Great'

"I have this gene, GDF 15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," the comedian spilled of when she was carrying her and husband Chris Fischer's son, Gene, 5.

"So I tried Ozempic almost 3 years ago, and I was like, bedridden. I was vomiting. And then you have no energy," the Trainwreck lead continued. "I tried it and I was vomiting and I’m in bed and my son’s like, ‘Can you play tag?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t.’ I was shriveling."