Is Amy Schumer the 'Nasty' Celebrity Hilaria Baldwin Talks About in Her New Book?
In her new book Manual Not Included, Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, talks about a “nasty” celebrity — and people think she’s referencing comedian Amy Schumer.
A Famous Person Said 'Nasty Things'
According to Hilaria, she explained a “famous person, someone I’ve never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family” had mentioned her family in a “show” and “even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram.”
“We didn’t engage with her and I guess I am proud of that,” she continued in her book. “It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don’t need to use her name and I don’t want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger.”
What Amy Schumer Said
On her Netflix special Emergency Contact, which aired in June 2023, Amy went in on Hilaria and Alec.
“[Hilaria and Alec] have a Von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all ― I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco,” Amy said. “And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You’re going, ‘What?!’ Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?”
Amy also recalled Hilaria saying she was “from España” and used a “thick Spanish accent.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Once the show began streaming, Hilaria explained in her book she became “sick with stress.”
“It gutted me because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so inherently cruel,” she added, explaining one of her children cried tears over the commentary.
“I don’t need an apology,” she concluded. “No matter what, I hope I never meet her.”
Hilaria's 'Fake Accent' Scandal Took a Toll on Her
Aside from that incident, Hilaria touched on being accused of having a fake Spanish accent and how it took an emotional toll on her in her book.
“Alec was so good to me throughout this time,” she explained. “He had experienced similar situations: people saying awful things about him, trying to destroy him, making others think he was a bad person. He could reach out from a place of real empathy and personal experience.”
“In the middle of the night, I’d wake up and remember what was happening to me. And he was always there,” she elaborated. “He’d know I was awake, and he would hold me close and say, ‘You’re not alone. I’m here and I love you. And you can cry, because I know how much it hurts. It’s so awful, but just know what they’re saying is not true.’”
Hilaria heartbreakingly admitted she began to question her sanity and “returned to what I used to do as a child and started to call myself stupid.”
She added, “When I woke up, I wanted to be dead. And I got worse and worse and worse.”
Hilaria’s book was released on May 6.