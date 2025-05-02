'I Wanted to Be Dead': Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Makes Shocking Confession About Fake Spanish Accent Scandal
Ahead of the release of Hilaria Baldwin’s second book, Manual Not Included, she shared an excerpt detailing the support her husband, Alec Baldwin, gave her after she was accused of having a fake Spanish accent in 2020 — a scandal that took a serious toll on her mental health.
“Alec was so good to me throughout this time. He had experienced similar situations: people saying awful things about him, trying to destroy him, making others think he was a bad person. He could reach out from a place of real empathy and personal experience,” Hilaria shared in her upcoming publication.
“In the middle of the night, I’d wake up and remember what was happening to me. And he was always there,” she said. “He’d know I was awake, and he would hold me close and say, ‘You’re not alone. I’m here and I love you. And you can cry, because I know how much it hurts. It’s so awful, but just know what they’re saying is not true.’”
The author revealed she knew it was “ridiculous that anyone would feel outraged or amused because someone forgot a word,” adding, “Can you be honest right now, reading this: Have you ever forgotten a word?”
Hilaria shockingly noted that as the criticism grew, she started to question her sanity and “returned to what I used to do as a child and started to call myself stupid.” She added, “When I woke up, I wanted to be dead. And I got worse and worse and worse.”
In her book, the mother-of-seven explained in great detail that she is “neurodivergent.” She wrote, “When I get stuck or go off on tangents and forget what I am saying while I am saying it… If you only knew how loud it is in my brain at any given moment!”
She continued, “At that point, I had not discussed any of this publicly. I just existed in a land where sometimes I spoke one language and sometimes I spoke another, sometimes I mixed them and got mixed up, and I never talked about my processing differences. I just tried to be ‘normal.’”
Hilaria was notably accused in December 2020 of lying about her Spanish origins and accent after social media users claimed to have evidence proving she fabricated her roots.
Shortly after the rumors went viral, the author confirmed in an Instagram post that she was “born in Boston” but grew up spending time with her family in Massachusetts and Spain. “My parents and sibling live in Spain, and I chose to live here, in the U.S.A.,” she claimed.
However, in April of that same year, Hilaria appeared on a podcast where she contradicted her words by revealing she moved to the U.S. at the age of 19 to attend New York University.
Hilaria’s Manual Not Included will be released on Tuesday, May 6.