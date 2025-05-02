'I Wanted to Be Dead': Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Makes Shocking Confession About Fake Spanish Accent Scandal

“Alec was so good to me throughout this time. He had experienced similar situations: people saying awful things about him, trying to destroy him, making others think he was a bad person. He could reach out from a place of real empathy and personal experience,” Hilaria shared in her upcoming publication.

“In the middle of the night, I’d wake up and remember what was happening to me. And he was always there,” she said. “He’d know I was awake, and he would hold me close and say, ‘You’re not alone. I’m here and I love you. And you can cry, because I know how much it hurts. It’s so awful, but just know what they’re saying is not true.’”

The author revealed she knew it was “ridiculous that anyone would feel outraged or amused because someone forgot a word,” adding, “Can you be honest right now, reading this: Have you ever forgotten a word?”