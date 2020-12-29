It’s been quite a few days for Hilaria Baldwin, who seemed bleary-eyed when she swore off Instagram, vowing to take a “long” break following accusations that she was pretending to be Spanish. Yet, three hours later, she was back because she is embracing her time in the spotlight, OK! has learned.

“She has always wanted to be famous and is now secretly loving all this attention. It is usually her husband that claims he is the victim, locked up at home, not able to leave his apartment without the press following him. Now it’s her time, and she is playing the part even better than him,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

Over the past 24 hours, the Baldwin’s have been in crisis talks planning out her next move. “This is her chance to get booked on the biggest TV shows in the world. She would love to tell her side of the story on 60 Minutes or the cover of a magazine. Expect a walk-on to Saturday Night Live when the show returns next year,” adds a pal. “Hilaria is now the center of attention and feels like she is a movie star. All the media coverage is bad, but she doesn’t mind, the whole world is talking about her.”

Hilaria’s husband, Alec Baldwin, has been jumping in, too, and is now posting videos of himself defending his wife. “It was totally avoidable and unnecessary. But she went so far down this rabbit hole, and it is really unfortunate because there is a ton of info that is out there that allows online folks to go after her. She is reaping what she has sowed,” adds an insider.

Over the weekend, a social media user revealed that the 36-year-old is not from Spain and was born in the United States.

Following the accusations, the fitness guru took to Instagram to tell her side of the story. “I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she began. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

“Yes I am a white girl, my family is white … Europe has a lot of white people in them. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things,” she said, adding that she is a “different kind of Bostonian.” She insisted, “You can’t change your background and nor would I want to … this is who I am, and this is my life story … it’s my weird mix of who I am.”

Hilaria — whose real name is Hilary — revealed that her accent changes when she is speaking English or Spanish, which is something she is very insecure about. Hilaria grew up on the East Coast, despite saying she moved to the U.S. when she was 19 years old to attend college. The mom of five also never disputed a 2018 cover story with HOLA! that said she was born in Spain.

Even though Hilaria claimed she tried to be “very clear” about where she grew up, she would “get very frustrated when reporters” would say different things about her background.

Hilaria’s parents retired in Mallorca, Spain, when she was 27 years old.

Alec’s oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, stuck up for her stepmom, saying that “she’s a good person.”

For his part, the 62-year-old called out some outlets for their “false” and “untrue stories.”

The 30 Rock star continued to defend his wife and posted a cryptic quote on Instagram, which read: “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

Of course, social media users couldn’t help but make the situation even more tense. “Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts,” one person wrote. Alec replied, “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

“Like your wife being Spanish when she lived in Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!” Alec didn’t hold back, writing, “Go f**k yourself.”