Amy Schumer Confirms Split From Husband Chris Fischer After Divorce Rumors: 'All Love and Respect'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 8:24 p.m. ET
It’s over! Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer called it quits after seven years of marriage.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Called It Quits
"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she wrote via Instagram on December 12.
The move comes shortly after multiple outlets reported that the Unfrosted actress and chef had “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.”
"They are both committed to the relationship,” a source told a news outlet on November 13.
Amy Schumer Scrubbed All Instagram Photos
Fans previously noticed that the Trainwreck star scrubbed all her photos off her Instagram profile, including snaps featuring her husband. “I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she captioned a new post on November 11.
Schumer directly responded to speculation surrounding her marriage days earlier while promoting her new Hulu series All’s Fair. "And Chris and I are still married," she said in an Instagram Story posted on November 6.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Tied the Knot in 2018
Schumer and Fischer were first romantically linked in November 2017, tying the knot just months later in February 2018.
The Kinda Pregnant star said she was friends with Fischer for months before dating, confessing she knew he was “the one” about a “month” into their relationship. "We got down to business really quick," she joked during an appearance on the Today show that year.
Amy Schumer Welcomed Child in 2019
The pair welcomed their son Gene David in 2019, and the comedian later discussed their difficult in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey on Chelsea Handler's podcast in 2022.
"I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard. People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I'm gonna die. This is awful," she told Handler at the time. "I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I'm Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot and then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus."
Due to the experience, Schumer and Fischer weren't planning on growing their family.
"So we're gonna have just one child and we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that," the actress told Handler of her baby boy. "I'm excited about it but I was sad. And it's not really something you get sympathy for because it's like, you already have one bitch, shut up. But you know, that's a real struggle people go through."