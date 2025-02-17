Amy Schumer Claims She and Husband Chris Fischer Are Intimate Only Twice a Year

“We had s--,” Schumer told People, regarding how she and her husband rang in their big day. “We did.”

The Kinda Pregnant actress went on to dish they’re only intimate two days a year— on their anniversary “and birthdays.”

The couple, who share 5-year-old son Gene David, wed in 2018 in an exclusive ceremony in Malibu. The wedding was attended by many famous guests, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and Jennifer Lawrence.

To commemorate their seven years together, Schumer took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from their wedding day. "7 years ago we signed a prenup and haven't had to utilize it!” she hysterically captioned the pic. “Love you babe.”