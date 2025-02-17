Amy Schumer Claims She and Husband Chris Fischer Are Intimate Only Twice a Year
Comedian Amy Schumer celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary to husband Chris Fischer by confessing some juicy intimate details.
“We had s--,” Schumer told People, regarding how she and her husband rang in their big day. “We did.”
The Kinda Pregnant actress went on to dish they’re only intimate two days a year— on their anniversary “and birthdays.”
The couple, who share 5-year-old son Gene David, wed in 2018 in an exclusive ceremony in Malibu. The wedding was attended by many famous guests, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and Jennifer Lawrence.
To commemorate their seven years together, Schumer took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from their wedding day. "7 years ago we signed a prenup and haven't had to utilize it!” she hysterically captioned the pic. “Love you babe.”
On February 3, she appeared on The View and discussed her plans for celebrating her anniversary on February 13 with her man. “Well, actually, that is the weekend of the SNL 50th,” she shared. “So I think I get a plus-one. Otherwise, I’ll just ditch him."
Schumer went on to note she and Fischer are “pretty corny” — but will “make sweet love.” When Whoopi Goldberg probed if this would be during the SNL 50th celebration, Schumer jokingly confirmed it would be.
"We do birthdays… we do schedule it,” she elaborated. “Nobody ever is like, ‘Oh!’ There’s never like, a vibe where it just happens. Do people do that?"
Schumer previously addressed her intimate life with Fischer on the “Comedy Gold Mines with Kevin Hart” podcast in April 2021. "Okay, truly, we probably have s-- every seven to 10 days," she said at the time. "And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days."
The Trainwreck star talked about her wedding anniversary in the past on The View in 2024.
“We are kind of romantic about it because we got married the day before Valentine’s Day,” she dished on how they spend their special day. “And so we watch our wedding vows. Yeah, we have a little video we watch.”
Schumer explained to the hosts she thought she was going to “kill it” with her wedding vows, but it was her husband who ended up crushing it with his “amazing” verbiage.
“I was like, 'I’ll go second cause we know I’m gonna kill, you know?’” she said. “And like, 'You go first,' but I couldn’t follow him. His vows were so good. I was so impressed.”