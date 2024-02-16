Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Rewatched Their Vows to Celebrate Their 6-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'We Are Kind of Romantic'
Amy Schumer reflected on her romantic anniversary with Chris Fischer.
During the Trainwreck actress' recent appearance on The View, Schumer, 42, revealed she and her husband, 44, rang in their sixth year of marriage on Tuesday, February 13, in a very sentimental way.
"We are kind of romantic about it because we got married the day before Valentine’s Day," the comedian told the ladies of the daytime talk show. "And so we watch our wedding vows. Yeah, we have a little video we watch."
Schumer explained how, before the ceremony, she thought she would blow everyone away with her words of love for Fischer. However, the chef pulled out quite the emotional speech for their big day.
"I was like I’ll go second because we know I’m going to kill you know? And like ‘you go first,’ but I couldn’t follow him,” she explained. "His vows were so good. I was so impressed.”
When Joy Behar asked the funny lady what her spouse said in the speech, Schumer recalled, "[For example] this thing at night where I’ll be like — ‘because I want to talk in bed — ‘How long can I talk to you?’ And so in the vows he’s like you can always talk to me as long as you want at night. It was just really sweet and personal."
The couple wed in 2018 after first being spotted together the year before. As OK! previously reported, Schumer recently cleared up the rumors Jennifer Aniston was in attendance at her wedding.
"We have the most romantic anniversary [since] we got married [before] Valentine's Day. How much more romantic can you get? It was a special event, you know? Actually, there were some false claims about it," the blonde beauty admitted during a recent interview.
"People magazine reported that Jennifer Aniston was spotted at my wedding. It's not true, that's not true," Schumer said.
"My mom, she said, 'I know what happened.' She said, 'From behind, I look exactly like Jennifer Aniston.' 75, she's 75 years old," she joked. "You can't be honest with your mom though, right? You have to just go, 'Yeah, that's probably what happened.'"
Although the Friends star may not have been there, Schumer seemed thrilled with her decision to marry the Massachusetts native.
"I'm a wife as h---. But it's still like a novelty," Schumer said during a 2018 interview. "Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he's like, 'My wife is sitting here,' and I got back and he was so excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that's insane. Like, when it's completely uncalled for."