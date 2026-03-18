Amy Winehouse’s Ex-Husband Denies 'Responsibility' for Singer's Untimely Death in Rare Interview

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Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, is reflecting on his role in the late singer's death. In a rare interview on the Tuesday, March 17, episode of "We Need to Talk," he responded to people who "have an idea that Amy’s passing is [his] responsibility." “I never shirk from any responsibility. If I’ve done something, I’ll put my hand up to it," Fielder-Civil declared, admitting he did have "a part to play" in Winehouse dying of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in July 2011.

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'Amy Had Agency'

Source: We Need to Talk/youtube The Grammy winner died of alcohol poisoning at 27.

Fielder-Civil, now 43, was accused of getting the "Rehab" hitmaker hooked on hard drugs, resulting in him facing intense public scrutiny following her tragic death. The former music video production assistant, who explained he's "made peace" with his involvement in the British star's demise, claimed it's unfair to place the blame completely on him. "Amy herself had agency. And that is in no way at all disrespecting her by saying that, but Amy did what she wanted to do," he said. "Even though the drinking had started to hurt her, she carried on… She’s actually a very strong woman."

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'I Wasn't the Dealer'

Source: mega Blake Fielder-Civil inspired Amy Winehouse's album 'Back to Black.'

Fielder-Civil confessed he did introduce the beloved singer to heroin during their tumultuous relationship, but noted she first "experimented" with cocaine with a former partner. "I never understood, do these people think that I forced Amy to do drugs? That’s just not what happened," he added. "I’m not shirking responsibility, but this idea of daily facilitating — no. I wasn’t the dealer." The Grammy winner's ex added that he's "never blamed" anyone who "gave [him] drugs for the first time."

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'It Could Happen to Anyone'

Source: mega Blake Fielder-Civil met the musician at a pub in 2005.

He went on, "I’m never, ever here to say, 'Amy was bad,' But I know Amy wouldn’t want me to still be sat here 20 years later saying it was all my fault. She’d be saying, 'Get it right, babe. Come on. Tell them the truth.'" Fielder-Civil insisted they "were just young addicts at the time," explaining they got into drugs together and that "it could happen to anyone." The pair met at a pub in 2005, but briefly broke up a year later, with the split inspiring Winehouse's critically acclaimed album Back to Black. They went on to wed in 2007 before divorcing in 2009.

'That Was My Best Mate'

Source: mega Blake Fielder-Civil introduced Amy Winehouse to heroin.