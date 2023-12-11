Bryan Adams 'Tried to Help' Amy Winehouse With Her Addiction Before She Died: 'I Don't Know What Happened With Her'
Bryan Adams is reflecting on his efforts to save pal Amy Winehouse.
In a new interview, the singer explained that he met the late Grammy winner when he photographed her in 2007, and they became instant "friends."
So much so, "I invited her to spend the holidays with my family," he spilled.
"Sure, I tried to help her but, you know, it’s got to come from within," Adams, 64, said of Winehouse's troubles.
"I really don’t know what happened with Amy and it is so sad because she was so, so talented and I so admired her individuality massively," the Canadian star added. "But did I make a difference? I don’t know."
Winehouse died in 2011 from alcohol poisoning at age 27.
This past August, her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, released excerpts of her journal to honor what would have been her 40th birthday.
In the work, Amy touched on growing up and trying to find Mr. Right.
"Sometimes I think, I wonder if there's someone, some guy out there who's as crazy as me? A nice guy with dark hair who wears glasses to read and is a real Indie kid? Piercings optional, Scottish or Irish accent preferably!" the British star wrote. "And why do all my brother's friends fit this description, yet I'm much too young to do anything about it? Is love ever going to cross my path, or am I destined to go out with metalheads or gorgeous guys with NO BRAIN. (One thing I despise)."
The "Rehab" crooner also discussed feeling "different" than her peers, explaining, "It's not like I want to be like everyone else. I love having my own individual style. I love being loud and mouthing off to people. It's the way I am."
After the book's debut, Mitch shared some insight into why he and his wife chose to publish her inner thoughts.
"[Amy] is a lot more than the singer, the person who struggled with addiction, much more than that. [She was a] loving, kind, a wonderful family member and a wonderful friend," he stated. "That's what we want people to know about Amy."
"Amy’s legacy obviously is her singing, her music, her writing but of course we have her fantastic foundation. I want people to know that Amy started that," the patriarch continued. "She was selling her clothes, giving money to homeless people. She took a homeless person in off the street."
The Sunday Times spoke to Adams about his friendship with the superstar.