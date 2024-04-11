Amy Winehouse Said She 'Didn’t Think She'd See 28' Before Tragic Death at Age 27, Close Friend Claims

"I talked to her at 11:30 p.m., three hours before she went to bed for the last time, and she was on good form," Davis, who met the "Valerie" vocalist in 2003 and later joined her band, recalled in a recent interview. "Amy said, 'Dale, I’ve just been watching myself on YouTube and I can sing, can’t I?' I replied, 'Of course you can sing! You’re the best' . . . you know."

"I’m glad she went to bed with that thought. She needed to appreciate she could sing because she was very humble," Winehouse's pal continued. "Even at her level, a person can never see it in themselves. They probably think, 'Is the adulation real or not?' But to me, Amy is the first star of the millennium."