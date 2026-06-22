Ana Navarro Addresses 'Tense Moment' Whoopi Goldberg Scolded Her on 'The View' While Interviewing J.D. Vance: 'It Gets Messy Sometimes'

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Ana Navarro addressed the elephant in the room. On a recent episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast, Navarro shared details from the "tense moment" she shared with Whoopi Goldberg when the actress shut down her question while they interviewed J.D. Vance.

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Ana Navarro Spills on 'Tense Moment' With Whoopi Goldberg

Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro admitted 'The View' can 'get messy sometimes.'

"I wanted to get in the question, 'Do you condemn the fact that Michelle Obama was just called a slur at the UFC match on Sunday night?'" Host and the show's producer Brian Teta admitted he would have liked to have heard the VP's answer. "That moment with Whoopi, first of all, look, this is a live show, that's why it gets messy sometimes," Navarro explained. "We ran out of time."

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Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro and producer Brian Teta explained it's Whoopi Goldberg's job to move along the conversation.

"Whoopi's job is to moderate and be a moderator," Navarro said in her costar's defense of when the actress prevented her from asking the question. "What people don't see is me and the stage manager and seven other people saying, 'We're running out of time because the next segment is going to be 30 seconds,''' Teta added.

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Ana Navarro Is 'Close Friends' With Whoopi Goldberg

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Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro said the moment wasn't an issue since she's 'close friends' with her costar.

"But listen, this is not like it has been in some previous times," Navarro continued, to which Teta said in agreement, "No, no, no. I mean there's been actual tension on The View in the past that leads to, you know, to tantrums and tears and crying." Navarro insisted she's "close friends" with the EGOT winner, and they don't take any arguments home with them. "It didn't matter to me one bit," she said. "I don't think it mattered to her either." "We haven't even mentioned it to each other because it's just another day at work," Navarro explained. "And I understand her role as moderator and I think she understands that I was passionate and wanted to get that point out."

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Source: @theview/youtube J.D. Vance promoted his memoir on 'The View.'

As OK! reported, the awkward incident occurred on the June 16 episode after Sunny Hostin claimed Donald Trump and his administration have been "erasing" Black history from public spaces. "Black history has not been erased," Vance countered. "We celebrate Black history, we celebrate all American history in this administration. Navarro then chimed in, saying, "Can I ask about a specific..." as Goldberg put her hands up to signal her costar to shush.

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'Don't Do That!'

Source: @theview/youtube The actress exclaimed, 'Ana, God, please' when Ana Navarro tried to extend the conversation.