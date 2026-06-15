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'Disgraceful and Disgusting' UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Ripped for Calling Michelle Obama a 'Man' After White House Cage Match

image of Josh Hokit and Michelle Obama
Source: @Timodc/X/MEGA

Josh Hokit was blasted for his comment about Michelle Obama.

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June 15 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

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Scandal arose after Donald Trump hosted his much-awaited UFC Freedom 250 boxing match on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, June 14, in honor of his 80th birthday

After the match, heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit randomly made an offensive comment toward former first lady Michelle Obama.

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Source: @Timodc/X

A viral video showed fighter Josh Hokit making an offensive remark toward Michelle Obama.

Once the cage match concluded, Hokit pumped his fist in the air and shouted into a microphone held by Joe Rogan.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?” the athlete screamed.

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Fans Bashed Josh Hokit's 'Embarrassing' Statement

image of Josh Hokit and Joe rogan
Source: @Timodc/X

'Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?' Josh Hokit bellowed.

Numerous fans were appalled by the comment and took to social media to slam the athlete.

"What a disgraceful and disgusting display this was by a narcissistic p--------!" a user blasted. "This administration is so low and tacky it’s honestly embarrassing," another rolled their eyes.

"The most embarrassing and dumbest s--- ever," one person slammed, while another joked, "Trump brought the trailer park to the White House lawn."

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image of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump turned 80 on Sunday, June 14.

"Imagine being on such a big stage in front of the White House and your mind is on somebody else's wife. These people are f------ weird," a person scoffed.

Someone else went on: "Michelle Obama is the definition of class and grace. That's why they are jealous of her."

According to CNN, Trump reportedly "half-smiled" after Hokit made his remark. The POTUS was seated in the first row of the outdoor cage match Sunday evening.

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Donald Trump's Health at the UFC Match Fueled Concerns

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Source: MEGA

The POTUS' health has been a cause for concern as of late.

The newly-minted 80-year-old businessman also spurred health concerns at the sports event, as social media clips of the night saw Trump looking noticeably paler and sporting visibly gray under-eye bags.

He also seemed tired when he walked out to the bash, with X users noticing something "weird" going on with his mouth.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum's well-being has fueled much worry in recent months as he often hides bruises on his hands with makeup and bandages.

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Donald Trump Isn't Focused on His Age

image of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump 'is happily avoiding thoughts about his age.'

Trump has also been seen on numerous occasions falling asleep during official Cabinet meetings. In addition, the White House announced he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last year after he experienced mild swelling in his legs and ankles.

Nonetheless, a source recently dished to People how Trump isn't letting his age stop him from living his best life.

“He has aged in the sense that he rarely sleeps and looks zonked many days, but despite turning 80, he wouldn’t have it any other way,” the insider said. “He has always been a workhorse and hates vacations. He is not a guy to sit on the beach and relax."

“Donald is happily avoiding thoughts about his age and aging,” they added. “He is too busy reveling in his power."

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