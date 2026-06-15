'Disgraceful and Disgusting' UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Ripped for Calling Michelle Obama a 'Man' After White House Cage Match

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Scandal arose after Donald Trump hosted his much-awaited UFC Freedom 250 boxing match on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, June 14, in honor of his 80th birthday After the match, heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit randomly made an offensive comment toward former first lady Michelle Obama.

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“Michelle Obama is a man” shouted on the White House lawn in a ring sponsored by Bud Light only available on Larry Ellison’s Paramount Plus. What a way to celebrate America 250 and the twilight of liberal democracy. pic.twitter.com/MCTjdB3slg — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 15, 2026 Source: @Timodc/X A viral video showed fighter Josh Hokit making an offensive remark toward Michelle Obama.

Once the cage match concluded, Hokit pumped his fist in the air and shouted into a microphone held by Joe Rogan. “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?” the athlete screamed.

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Fans Bashed Josh Hokit's 'Embarrassing' Statement

Source: @Timodc/X 'Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?' Josh Hokit bellowed.

Numerous fans were appalled by the comment and took to social media to slam the athlete. "What a disgraceful and disgusting display this was by a narcissistic p--------!" a user blasted. "This administration is so low and tacky it’s honestly embarrassing," another rolled their eyes. "The most embarrassing and dumbest s--- ever," one person slammed, while another joked, "Trump brought the trailer park to the White House lawn."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump turned 80 on Sunday, June 14.

"Imagine being on such a big stage in front of the White House and your mind is on somebody else's wife. These people are f------ weird," a person scoffed. Someone else went on: "Michelle Obama is the definition of class and grace. That's why they are jealous of her." According to CNN, Trump reportedly "half-smiled" after Hokit made his remark. The POTUS was seated in the first row of the outdoor cage match Sunday evening.

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Donald Trump's Health at the UFC Match Fueled Concerns

Source: MEGA The POTUS' health has been a cause for concern as of late.

The newly-minted 80-year-old businessman also spurred health concerns at the sports event, as social media clips of the night saw Trump looking noticeably paler and sporting visibly gray under-eye bags. He also seemed tired when he walked out to the bash, with X users noticing something "weird" going on with his mouth. The Celebrity Apprentice alum's well-being has fueled much worry in recent months as he often hides bruises on his hands with makeup and bandages.

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Donald Trump Isn't Focused on His Age

Source: MEGA Donald Trump 'is happily avoiding thoughts about his age.'