Ana Navarro and Ex-Trump Aide Harrison Fields Spar Over Drug Policy on CNN
Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:41 a.m. ET
Ana Navarro brought the heat from The View straight to CNN during a fiery debate with former Trump staffer Harrison Fields.
The clash erupted over the origins of drugs entering the United States, with Navarro advocating for Mexico’s role versus Fields, who pinpointed Venezuela as the primary source.
The clash erupted over the origins of drugs entering the United States, with Navarro advocating for Mexico’s role versus Fields, who pinpointed Venezuela as the primary source.
The argument unfolded on Wednesday night, December 3, during the network’s NewsNight segment hosted by Abby Phillip. Fields kicked off the confrontation by throwing shade at Navarro's daytime talk show.
"Well, your day job is The View," he remarked, prompting a fierce response from the seasoned political commentator.
Navarro, 51, stood her ground throughout the heated exchange, countering Fields’ assertion that American military actions in Venezuela were necessary to protect national interests.
“Drugs don't come from Venezuela. Then why aren't you bombing Mexico?” she challenged, reminding Fields of her Nicaraguan roots. “Are you going to bomb Mexico?”
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Donald Trump's Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Was 'Kept Out of Meetings' During President's First Term
- Joy Behar Questions If 'Undocumented Immigrants' Are Working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate Amid His ICE Raids
- The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro Argue Whether Americans Should 'Panic' Over Second Donald Trump Term
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Navarro, 51, stood her ground throughout the heated exchange, countering Fields’ assertion that American military actions in Venezuela were necessary to protect national interests.
“Drugs don't come from Venezuela. Then why aren't you bombing Mexico?” she challenged, reminding Fields of her Nicaraguan roots. “Are you going to bomb Mexico?”
Fields, growing increasingly impatient, urged Navarro to “stop,” dismissing her input as a “ridiculous argument.” But Navarro pushed back, refusing to let his comments slide. “No, you stop. You're the one being ridiculous,” she asserted.
As the debate escalated, Fields alleged that “the president you advocated for for four years, Joseph R. Biden, allowed our border to be open.” Navarro quickly dismissed his claims, stating, “I'm not going to let you gaslight me.”
The tension rose as Fields pressed Navarro, asking if Biden had “let in tons and tons and tons” of undocumented immigrants. Navarro characterized the numbers as “a very small fraction,” leading Fields to suggest that she should “tell that to the families of fentanyl victims who have died.”
Navarro shot back, declaring, “No fentanyl comes from Venezuela,” insisting her statement was factual.
Fields responded by urging Navarro to “talk to the DEA” for clarity, but the Republican strategist dismissed his challenge, stating, “No, you are wrong, and you are lying to the American people. You're part of the fabricated America that doesn't exist.”
Fields then took a jab at Navarro job, snidely remarking, “Well, your day job is The View, so let’s talk about fabrication.”
Navarro didn’t miss a beat, retorting, “And you have no day job. You just lost yours,” referencing Fields' recent exit from his position as deputy press secretary.
As the debate reached a boiling point, Phillip intervened, telling Fields, "Harrison, you are wrong, okay? You're wrong, because you just mixed up a whole bunch of stuff there."
Despite the intensity of the discussion, Navarro's sharp wit and unapologetic stance earned praise from viewers, showcasing her prowess in navigating contentious topics. The clip of this exchange quickly spread across social media platforms, igniting discussions on the current state of U.S. drug policy and political rhetoric.