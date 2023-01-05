OK Magazine
'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

joe biden slammed border comments
Source: mega
Jan. 5 2023, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021.

Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move.

Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."

Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed, "If press reports are accurate, I’m pleased President Biden will finally visit our southern border - which has been completely surrendered to the cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers."

mega
Source: mega
Biden and VP Kamala Harris have been criticized for how they've handled the border crisis.

As OK! previously reported, Biden and Kamala haven't been seeing eye to eye ever since started working together. Now, Biden may even dump Harris if he chooses to run again.

"Joe's also looking ahead," a source shared, adding that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028.”

    Biden has been upset about how Harris has handled the U.S.-Mexico border crisis. "Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she's done nothing but make a hash out of them," the insider noted. "Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall — she had to go."

    mega
    Source: mega
    Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, also reported that Biden told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress."

    “Biden was annoyed,” Whipple wrote of the president being unhappy with her policy portfolio. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”

