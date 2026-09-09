Ana Navarro Reveals She’s Taking Mounjaro After Years of Weight-Loss Speculation

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Ana Navarro finally revealed that she takes Mounjaro, a brand-name prescription injectable medicine containing tirzepatide, after years of speculation about her weight-loss journey. The TV personality casually made the admission during the Tuesday, September 8, episode of The View.

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'The View' Looked Back on a 2022 Clip of Ana Navarro

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Ana Navarro dances with Charo in 2022.

Tuesday's episode was part of the celebration for the 30th anniversary of The View. As such, the co-hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Navarro — looked back on some of the most iconic moments on the show. One throwback clip showed Navarro being surprised by '70s icon Charo, as the two women danced around the TV set in 2022.

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Ana Navarro Admitted to Taking Mounjaro

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Ana Navarro admitted to taking a GLP-1.

After watching the clip, Navarro alluded to her changing appearance since that clip was filmed. "Those were all pre-Mounjaro," she joked. "We’ve lost the equivalent of a baby hippo on that stage." This is the first time the TV star has ever publicly confirmed that she takes a GLP-1.

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Fans Already Suspected Ana Navarro Was Taking a GLP-1

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Source: @ANANAVARROFL/INSTAGRAM This photo of Ana Navarro in 2023 started GLP-1 speculation.

Navarro sparked weight loss speculation for years as she showed off her smaller frame. Some commentators went so far as to speculate that she was taking a GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, though she never confirmed using either drug. After posting pictures of herself on Instagram in May 2023, fans immediately brought up the topic of Ozempic. "Ozempic, just be honest. Kelly C, Oprah. Don’t be ashamed, please don’t act like it’s just a diet," one person said, referring to Kelly Clarkson and Oprah Winfrey, who have both confessed they used medication to help them lose weight. "Ohhh Ohhhh Ohhh Ozempic!! Just fess up. You look great. If I could afford it, I’d be taking it too," wrote someone else. Shortly afterwards, Navarro addressed the comments head-on. "I’ve posted about my weight-loss journey many times," she said (via People). "I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. The pandemic and menopause made it worse. In 2021, my mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the beejeezus out of me." She went on to credit her transformation to a visit to a wellness spa, where she learned to cook and eat a more balanced diet, along with exercising regularly. "I am not equipped to give anyone advice or endorse any solution," she added at the time.

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Other 'The View' Presenters Also Take a Weight-Loss Drug

Source: @WHOOPIGOLDBERG/INSTAGRAM Whoopi Goldberg also admitted to taking a GLP-1.