ENTERTAINMENT Ana Navarro Shocks on 'The View,' Says Jenna Ortega's Risqué 2025 Emmys Look Worked Because She Has 'Really Small T------': Watch Source: @theview/x;cbs The 2025 Emmys took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 15 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

The View's Ana Navarro got bleeped out on the Monday, September 15, episode of the hit ABC talk show. During one segment of the series, the ladies discussed the 2025 Emmys, which aired the night before, prompting Sunny Hostin to share some of her favorite moments, including her choice for best-dressed.

Ana Navarro Comments on Jenna Ortega's 2025 Emmys Outfit

Source: cbs Ana Navarro said Jenna Ortega's risqué top worked because she has 'really small t------.'

The show displayed a picture of Jenna Ortega's racy look, which consisted of a top that was made of nothing but different jewels and a long skirt with a thigh-high slit. "She was fabulous!" Hostin raved, to which Navarro replied, "Yeah, but I've got to tell you, you've got to have really small t------ to pull that off."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2025 EMMY AWARDS: 'The View' co-hosts share their favorite standout moments from Sunday night's 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/KGPFGkqGUK — The View (@TheView) September 15, 2025

The audience and her costars — except for Whoopi Goldberg — laughed out loud, to which Navarro continued, "I mean, those things were so strategically placed. I couldn't [pull] that off. I'd need a rock." "Yes, yes," said Hostin. "I wasn't thinking about that, but yes, yes." Ortega wasn't nominated for any awards but presented one with Wednesday costar Catherine Zeta-Jones.

'The View' Co-Hosts Discuss 2025 Emmy Winners

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin thought the 'Wednesday' star's outfit was 'fabulous.'

The chat continued with Alyssa Farah Griffin praising 15-year-old Owen Cooper for winning Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Netflix's limited series Adolescence, noting he made history as the youngest male winner ever. Griffin said all of her co-hosts were "riveted by" the show when it first debuted, sharing, "If you haven't seen it, you should see it. Unbelievable, he's so incredibly talented. I can't wait to see what he does next."

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines praised the stars of 'The Pitt', which took home multiple Emmy awards.

Sara Haines gave a shout-out to The Pitt, which won Outstanding Drama Series, with Noah Wyle taking Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress going to Katherine LaNasa. "I was late to watching The Pitt. The Pitt is phenomenal!" she gushed. "That show was one that someone said, 'you're going to love it.' I turned it on, couldn't turn it off. So I'm really happy they're getting recognized."

Nate Bargatze Hosted This Year's Show

Source: cbs 'The View' stars didn't comment on 2025 Emmys host Nate Bargatze.