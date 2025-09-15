Ana Navarro Shocks on 'The View,' Says Jenna Ortega's Risqué 2025 Emmys Look Worked Because She Has 'Really Small T------': Watch
The View's Ana Navarro got bleeped out on the Monday, September 15, episode of the hit ABC talk show.
During one segment of the series, the ladies discussed the 2025 Emmys, which aired the night before, prompting Sunny Hostin to share some of her favorite moments, including her choice for best-dressed.
Ana Navarro Comments on Jenna Ortega's 2025 Emmys Outfit
The show displayed a picture of Jenna Ortega's racy look, which consisted of a top that was made of nothing but different jewels and a long skirt with a thigh-high slit.
"She was fabulous!" Hostin raved, to which Navarro replied, "Yeah, but I've got to tell you, you've got to have really small t------ to pull that off."
The audience and her costars — except for Whoopi Goldberg — laughed out loud, to which Navarro continued, "I mean, those things were so strategically placed. I couldn't [pull] that off. I'd need a rock."
"Yes, yes," said Hostin. "I wasn't thinking about that, but yes, yes."
Ortega wasn't nominated for any awards but presented one with Wednesday costar Catherine Zeta-Jones.
'The View' Co-Hosts Discuss 2025 Emmy Winners
The chat continued with Alyssa Farah Griffin praising 15-year-old Owen Cooper for winning Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Netflix's limited series Adolescence, noting he made history as the youngest male winner ever.
Griffin said all of her co-hosts were "riveted by" the show when it first debuted, sharing, "If you haven't seen it, you should see it. Unbelievable, he's so incredibly talented. I can't wait to see what he does next."
Sara Haines gave a shout-out to The Pitt, which won Outstanding Drama Series, with Noah Wyle taking Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress going to Katherine LaNasa.
"I was late to watching The Pitt. The Pitt is phenomenal!" she gushed. "That show was one that someone said, 'you're going to love it.' I turned it on, couldn't turn it off. So I'm really happy they're getting recognized."
Nate Bargatze Hosted This Year's Show
The ladies didn't say anything about the 77th annual show's host, comedian Nate Bargatze, who received mixed reviews on social media.
"You have a bunch of different comedians, and you have ones that push the envelopes and ones that don’t. I just ride down the middle," he said in an interview of his comedic style before taking the stage.
"You try to stay true to yourself. I’m very close to my family. That’s why [with] my standup material, I never wanted to embarrass my parents. I didn’t want them to be like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe he’s saying that,'" the star continued. "I just was very conscious of that. When I write my material, I’m writing it thinking of my parents in mind. And then you’re not writing it for everybody — you’re writing it for a very specific person."