Craziest Moments From the 2025 Emmys: Hannah Einbinder's Censored Speech, Seth Rogen's First-Ever Win and More

Adam Scott Dropped 'Severance' Surprise

Source: MEGA Adam Scott dished on the show while at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The 2025 Emmy Awards created buzz with crazy moments and big reveals from the red carpet event until the awards show ended. Adam Scott shared one of the biggest surprises during the event, telling Severance fans the wait for Season 3 will not be long. "It will not take three years or whatever absurd amount of time it was," he told CBS. Scott added Ben Stiller "is still gonna be very, very involved. He is very, very involved right now."

'Saturday Night Live' Stars Started Off the Night

Source: Television Academy/YouTube 'SNL50' won the Best Variety Special (Live) at the 2025 Emmys.

Together with first-time emcee Nate Bargatze, Saturday Night Live stars James Austin Johnson, Mikey Day and Bowen Yang performed in the opening sketch at the 2025 Emmys. They acted as technicians working for Philo T. Farnsworth, the fictional inventor of television, in the cold open.

Stephen Colbert Got a Standing Ovation

Source: Television Academy/YouTube 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' will end in May 2026.

The 2025 Emmys gave Stephen Colbert a special moment as the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation before he announced the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. "Thank you very much! You're very kind! Sit down. We've got to go!" he told the audience before joking he needed a new job. Colbert then unfolded a paper that revealed a throwback black-and-white photo of himself, playfully sharing, "I haven't had a chance to update my headshot in a bit but I think it still works. I think I'm in there somewhere. I only have one (copy). Harrison Ford, can you get this to [Steven] Spielberg?"

Seth Rogen Won His First-Ever Award

Source: Television Academy/YouTube The award was also Seth Rogen's first Emmy.

Seth Rogen won big at the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14 as he took home the award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Studio. "I so could not wrap my head around this happening, but I literally prepared nothing," he said while accepting his first-ever award. "I never won anything in my life. When I was a kid, I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale, and my parents were like, 'Yeah, that's a good idea. You should probably buy that.'" He also scored a second win for Best Directing for a Comedy Series with Evan Goldberg for Apple TV+'s comedy TV series.

A Part of Hannah Einbinder's Speech Was Censored

Source: Television Academy/YouTube Hannah Einbinder won an award for her role on 'Hacks.'

In her acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Hannah Einbinder dropped the F-bomb after thanking everyone who supported her in her journey. "Go Birds, f--- ICE, and free Palestine," she said, though the expletive was totally edited out.

Sterling K. Brown Had a Creative Way to Dominate the Stage

Source: Television Academy/YouTube He revealed he tore his Achilles heel before the 2025 Emmys.

The attendees and viewers of the 2025 Emmys were left surprised and amused when appeared on stage using a scooter to present the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Before the event, he uploaded an Instagram video in which he revealed he tore his Achilles heel and that the "recovery can take a little bit of time."

Owen Cooper Became the Youngest Male Actor to Win an Emmy

Source: Television Academy/YouTube Owen Cooper made his acting debut on 'Adolescence.'

At 15, Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male Emmy winner after receiving the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the Netflix show Adolescence. "Standing up here is just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn't expect to even be in the United States, let alone here," he said in his acceptance speech. "But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing about three years ago. I'm here now."

'Gilmore Girls' Reunion

Source: Television Academy/YouTube 'Gilmore Girls' aired its last episode in 2007.

The 2025 Emmys also became a venue for a Gilmore Girls reunion! During the awards show, former costars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham presented the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award while honoring the 25th anniversary of the series. "25 years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered and, apparently, took the season of fall hostage," said Graham, prompting Bledel to point out that "in spite of our autumnal dominance," Gilmore Girls "was actually a very small show." "Meaning we had no money… If there was a birthday at The Drew Carey Show next door, they would send us their leftover sheet cake," Graham noted. They also quickly said, "We had scripts, "Great scripts," "Big scripts" and "Terrifying scripts," amusing the audience members. Bledel later added, "We saved up all year long to have one snow episode." "And then ER would wet down their street and wash it all way," Graham responded.

Donation Tracker Stole the Spotlight

Source: Television Academy/YouTube Nate Bargatze said he would donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America if the acceptance speeches were delivered within the time limit.