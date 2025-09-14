Jenna Ortega Leaves Little to the Imagination in Unique, Barely-There Jeweled Top at 2025 Emmys: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

What would Wednesday Addams say?! Jenna Ortega stunned on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys, wearing a unique, barely-there top that was made of different gemstones and jewels. The intricate piece showed off her chest and slim stomach. The actress, 22, completed the look with a custom-made long black skirt that featured a thigh-high slit.

Jenna Ortega's Risqué Outfit

Jenna Ortega dazzles at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3suDNsPU7I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2025

The Wednesday lead, who also wore black high heels, had her dark locks styled in a bun but left a few face-framing strands out. Fans had mixed reactions to the outfit, with one raving, "Beautiful dress! Beautiful young lady." "Jenna never misses… effortless slay every time," another supporter wrote on social media, while a third penned, "Queen of every red carpet she steps on #Emmys."

Source: mega Ortega's look divided social media users.

On the other hand, some critics thought the look was too over-the-top. "No slay here absolute rubbish. Get her a top," one individual tweeted, while a second called the fashion choice "terrible." The Netflix star will be presenting an award at this year's show. At the 2023 show, she was nominated for her role in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, but she lost to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

Jenna Ortega Spills on Season 2 of 'Wednesday'

Source: mega The actress said filming a fencing scene with Catherine Zeta-Jones was one of her favorite moments of 'Wednesday' Season 2.

The second season of Wednesday premiered last month. "We're still with the same cast, and there's a lot of new faces coming into play, because a lot of people [last season] had unfortunate endings," Ortega spilled of the new episodes on Good Morning America. "It's just, like, darker, bigger, better. I think we had a lot more trust from Netflix this time around. We had such an incredible reaction to the first season that we just wanted to give them something good." The You alum said filming a fight scene with her onscreen mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones, was "one of my favorite things to come out of the show." "The fencing sequence where we just tried to end each other for a good, like, five minutes, it was such a dance that we had to do," Ortega shared.

Source: netflix Season 2 of Wednesday hit Netflix in August.