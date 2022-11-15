Sarah Jessica Parker Films 'And Just Like That' Season 2 In NYC After Grieving Loss Of Her Stepfather
Keeping her head held high. Though Sarah Jessica Parker is still grieving the sudden loss of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, the actress is back to work in the Big Apple.
On Thursday, November 10, the star was seen shooting scenes for And Just Like That dressed in a magenta floor-length frock, gray oversized coat and black and white shoes.
A few days earlier, the mom-of-three turned heads as she was seen exiting a Manhattan brownstone clad in a voluminous white ball gown, which her fashionista character, Carrie Bradshaw, accessorized with a teal shawl, matching arm gloves and a big feather in her hair.
It was less than two months ago that Parker, 57, announced she lost her family member, posting a tribute to him on Instagram. "Godspeed. RIP. Strong like a bull. Til the end," she captioned a photo of Forste. "At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years."
The Emmy winner's rep also released a statement on her behalf after the death.
"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," the message read. "In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."
"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all," the note concluded.
The shoe designer's costar Cynthia Nixon, 56, admitted the sudden passing was taking a toll on SJP and her family.
"It’s really, really tough," she told a news outlet a few weeks after the tragedy. "It’s not just tough for her own loss, but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste]."