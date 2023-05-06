CNN's Anderson Cooper Faces Backlash After Not Recognizing Prince George: 'They Know So Little Yet Talk So Much'
While commentating for CNN’s coverage of King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6, Anderson Cooper made a gaffe regarding Prince George.
"We haven’t seen George, but he may be somewhere else," Anderson said, after he commented on how Prince William, 40, Kate Middleton, 41, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, had arrived at Westminster Abbey.
The 55-year-old was quickly corrected by a Btitish cohost, who clarified that Prince George was already been seen completing his Page of Honor duties.
"He’s holding the robes," they told Cooper.
Fans of the royal family quickly took to Twitter to bash the journalist for his mistake.
"He could not tell which one was William and which one was Harry either could he?" someone joked, while another person wrote, "They know so little yet talk so much. Every time, every single time. CNN host Anderson Cooper has been mocked on social media for not recognizing Prince George before confusing him with his brother Prince Louis."
"One demerit for Anderson Cooper not recognizing Prince George," a third user noted, while a fourth said, "Proving how stupid or vapid Anderson Cooper really is."
Regardless of the journalist's mix-up, George appeared stoic as he carried out his royal duties well — except for one playful moment when he was caught sticking out his tongue. However, George wasn't the only member of his family to be noticed for their antics.
As OK! previously reported, Prince Louis drew attention to himself during the coronation service for yawning while the rest of his family intently watched the ceremony.
The youngest son of William and Kate was caught with his mouth wide open in the front row of the celebration.
The palace reportedly had nannies on hand in case the 5-year-old was not on his best behavior. At one point, he was taken from his seat, but later returned to sing "God Save the King" as grandparents Charles and Queen Camilla left Westminster Abbey.
