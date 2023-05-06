One Sleepy Royal: Prince Louis, 5, Spotted Yawning at Grandfather King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony

The adorable royal was joined by his parents and sister Princess Charlotte in the front row of the historic service. However, the Cambridges' eldest son, Prince George, attended the ceremony separately in order to fulfill his Page of Honor duties.

While the rest of the family was paying close attention to the event, Louis tilted his head upwards as he let out a big yawn.

In preparation for the high profile event, the palace reportedly had a nanny on hand to take away the newly 5-year-old royal if he was not on his best behavior. About an hour and a half in to the event, Louis briefly left the service, but returned to sing "God Save the King" with his family as grandparents Charles and Queen Camilla exited Westminster Abbey.