One Sleepy Royal: Prince Louis, 5, Spotted Yawning at Grandfather King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony
Prince Louis needed a nap!
On Saturday, May 6, the 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton was caught yawning at grandfather King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.
The adorable royal was joined by his parents and sister Princess Charlotte in the front row of the historic service. However, the Cambridges' eldest son, Prince George, attended the ceremony separately in order to fulfill his Page of Honor duties.
While the rest of the family was paying close attention to the event, Louis tilted his head upwards as he let out a big yawn.
In preparation for the high profile event, the palace reportedly had a nanny on hand to take away the newly 5-year-old royal if he was not on his best behavior. About an hour and a half in to the event, Louis briefly left the service, but returned to sing "God Save the King" with his family as grandparents Charles and Queen Camilla exited Westminster Abbey.
Prior to the service, Prince Louis arrived by car with his sister. The tot was caught on camera smiling and waving to the crowds that lined the streets as their vehicle pulled up.
The late Queen Elizabeth’s great grandson then walked into the church hand-in-hand with his sister, 8.
- Pomp and Circumstance! Stunning Moments From King Charles III's Coronation: Photos
- Prince Louis Turns 5! Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Go The Extra Mile' For Their Son's Adventure-Themed Celebration
- Royals Share Never Before Seen Photo Of Queen Elizabeth With Her Great-Grandchildren To Mark What Would've Been Her 97th Birthday
This was not the first time that Louis was the star of a royal event. Last year, at his great grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee, he made headlines for his antics.
During the family’s appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the then 4-year-old looked to be screaming with his mouth wide as he covered his ears with each hand. In other snapshots, he waved to the people as he bit his lip in a silly expression and dragged his hands down his face stretching out his eyelids and cheeks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kate could be seen bending down to address her child’s behavior, to which Louis responded by putting his two pinky fingers in his mouth and making a funny expression.
Page Six reported on the royal nannies.