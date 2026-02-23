Anderson Cooper Exposes Truth Behind Donald Trump's 'Genocide' Claims About White Farmers in South Africa

Article continues below advertisement

Outgoing 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper quashed President Donald Trump’s widely debunked claims of a systematic "genocide" against white farmers in South Africa in his last investigation for the venerable news magazine. The Sunday, February 22, segment examined President Trump's executive order to expedite the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees to the U.S. based on these disputed claims. Cooper said he visited the farm of a man named Darrel Brown “because of what President Trump said last May about the murders of South African farmers.”

Anderson Cooper's South Africa Exposé Debunks President Trump's 'Genocide' Claims

Source: CBS/60 Minutes A South African farmer told Anderson Cooper that President Donald Trump's claims were wrong.

The report addressed a video previously cited as proof of mass burials. Cooper interviewed the man who erected the crosses, who clarified they were a temporary tribute to murder victims, not a burial site. The CNN reporter played a clip of Trump saying, “It’s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about. But it’s a terrible thing that’s taking place. And farmers are being killed. They happen to be white.” When South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House just over a week later, Trump showed him what he dubbed video “proof” of violence targeting white farmers. “These are burial sites right here,” Trump said of crosses lining a roadway. “Burial sites. Over 1,000 — of white farmers."

Anderson Cooper's Report Said the Afrikaner Farm Attacks Are Criminal, Not Racial

Source: MEGA Anderson Cooper's report completely debunked President Donald Trump's narrative.

Sources and data in the report indicated that farm attacks are primarily driven by criminality and opportunism rather than racial targeting, noting that Black farmers and workers are also frequent victims of violence. “We found the spot where those white crosses were once planted,” Cooper said. “It’s a lonely pothole road, not far from Brown’s ranch.” “It definitely wasn’t a burial site,” Brown told Cooper. “I mean those crosses were there for less than 48 hours. It was purely an avenue of crosses we planted there in honor of commercial farmers in South Africa that had lost their lives.”

President Donald Trump Used the 'Wrong Word'

Source: MEGA President Trump's executive order against a 'genocide' appeared to use the wrong word.

Cooper then asked another citizen, Renee Nell, “When you heard President Trump talk about a genocide what did you think?” “Well, I just thought he was using the wrong word,” she said. “In your opinion it’s not a genocide here?” Cooper asked. “Not what I know of genocide. Not what I’ve heard a genocide is. I see our attack as an opportunistic attack,” she said. Cooper continued to debunk Trump’s claims, saying, "South Africa is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. The murder rate is seven times that of the United States. And the majority of victims and perpetrators are Black. According to police, more than 25,000 people were murdered here in 2024. It’s estimated 37 of them were killed on farms.”

Anderson Cooper Chose Not to Renew His '60 Minutes' Contract

Source: MEGA Anderson Cooper's last report said Donald Trump's claims of 'white genocide' are misguided.