Melania Trump Documentary Canceled in South Africa Over Political Tensions
Feb. 9 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
The documentary about Melania Trump has been canceled in South Africa, and the news comes just days before its planned theatrical release.
Filmfinity, the film’s local distributor, announced on Wednesday, January 28, that it will not proceed with the release, citing “recent developments.”
Thobashan Govindarajulu, Filmfinity’s Head of Sales and Marketing, explained more about the situation.
“Based on recent developments, we’ve taken the decision to not go ahead with a theatrical release in territory,” he stated.
However, Govindarajulu did not specify the nature of these developments, asserting that Filmfinity was not pressured to withdraw the film. “That was our decision,” he added.
The cancelation arrives amid rising political tensions between South Africa and Donald Trump, with the situation exacerbated by increasing tariffs and Donald’s controversial assertions of a white genocide occurring in South Africa. This political backdrop raises questions regarding the decision to pull the film.
Mark Sardi, CEO of the South African movie chain Ster-Kinekor, expressed his confusion over Filmfinity’s choice, noting that the company complied with all local regulations.
“I didn’t know why Filmfinity had pulled Melania,” he said. “Our basic position would be we’re not in the business of censorship.” Sardi suggested that the decision may have been influenced by various current issues.
The documentary offers an insider’s look at Melania's life during the 20 days leading up to her husband’s bid for re-election in 2024. Directed by Brett Ratner, this film marks his return to the industry following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.
Experts predict that the documentary may earn between $2 and $5 million during its opening weekend. This projection pales in comparison to the substantial $75 million that Amazon MGM Studios invested in acquiring and marketing the film.
Daniel Loria, a senior vice president at BoxOfficePro, expressed skepticism regarding the film’s financial success. He stated, “It’s a reach that Melania will achieve a $5 million debut,” emphasizing that public-figure documentaries are typically produced for streaming services rather than theatrical release.
Despite the setbacks, Donald remains optimistic about the film, calling it a “MUST WATCH” and claiming that tickets are “selling out, FAST!”
However, Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, humorously countered the president’s statement, revealing that “zero tickets” had been sold for two Saturday evening screenings in Times Square.
“Now, usually, to see Trump bomb this hard, you’d have to be on a Venezuelan fishing boat,” Stephen quipped.