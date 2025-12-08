Anderson Cooper's Fate at CNN Revealed After His $18 Million Salary Drew Scrutiny Amid Ratings Turmoil

CNN revealed Anderson Cooper’s fate months after his $18 million salary drew sharp scrutiny during the network’s ongoing ratings plummet.

The long-time anchor, 58, who began his career with the network in 2001, signed a new deal with the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news division in recent weeks, a news outle t reported on Monday, December 8.

Anderson Cooper signed a deal in recent weeks to continue his role on CNN.

According to insiders, the host will stay with the news organization as it shifts to a new emphasis on generating viewership for a recently launched broadband service.

The decision was shocking to some, considering traditional TV news outlets have said goodbye to longtime hosts like Hoda Kotb and Chris Wallace.

Cooper hosts a variety of different programming at CNN, including the nightly series Anderson Cooper 360, the weekend program The Whole Story and the “All There Is” podcast. In addition, Cooper offers special coverage for elections and hosts the network’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast with Andy Cohen.