CNN's Future in Jeopardy: Anderson Cooper's $18 Million Salary Under Scrutiny Amid Network's Ratings Crisis

According to the Puck newsletter, Cooper, who has been a central figure at CNN since joining the network in 2001, may find his lucrative contract in jeopardy as the new regime takes shape.

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels has been appointed to lead CNN amid a broader strategic overhaul.

Wiedenfels, known for his aggressive cost-cutting approach, is expected to analyze the current portfolio and make decisive cuts where necessary.