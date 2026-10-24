Andrea Newman Exited 'Chicago Fire' After 14 Years: What to Know About Victor Teran's Takeover

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Andrea Newman has left her position as showrunner of NBC's Chicago Fire after more than a decade with the series. Co-executive producer Victor Teran will assume the role, marking a significant change for the long-running show.

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Victor Teran is the Series' New Showrunner

Source: GIVEMEMYREMOTETV/YOUTUBE Andrea Newman left her position as showrunner of NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ after more than a decade with the series.

Newman has been involved with Chicago Fire since its pilot episode, progressing from co-executive producer to executive producer, and ultimately becoming the sole showrunner in 2023. In a statement, she reflected on her journey with the series, saying, “Working at Chicago Fire, with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career.”

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Source: CHICAGO FIRE/NBC Jankowski expressed sadness over Andrea Newman’s departure and praised her role in shaping the heart and soul of ‘Chicago Fire’.

Jankowski, another prominent figure on the show, also shared his sentiments about Newman's departure, stating, “We’re sad to say goodbye to Andrea. She’s been at the center of the heart and soul of Chicago Fire since the beginning.” He expressed gratitude for her contributions and confidence in Teran's ability to lead the show moving forward.

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NBC Executives Praised Newman's Lasting Contributions

Source: CHICAGO FIRE/NBC Jeff Bader, NBC’s president of program planning, acknowledged that cast changes were part of the television business.

The One Chicago franchise, which includes Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., has seen its share of cast shakeups over the years, prompting discussions among fans. NBC's president of program planning, Jeff Bader, addressed these changes in an interview, stating, “Cast comes in, cast goes out.” He reassured viewers that the series continues to thrive despite these changes. Newman previously indicated that significant shifts were on the horizon for the show. “We’re going to have a lot of turnover,” she noted, signaling potential changes in the upcoming season. She emphasized that nobody is guaranteed safety in these shakeups: “There’s nobody safe in this shakeup,” she stated.

'Chicago Fire' Faced Questions About Its Next Chapter

Source: GIVEMEMYREMOTETV/YOUTUBE Andrea Newman had previously warned that the upcoming season would feature significant cast turnover and said no one was guaranteed safety.