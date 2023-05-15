Andrew Cuomo Harshly Criticizes President Joe Biden's Border Policy: 'There's No Plan'

Cuomo also seemed to even compliment Donald Trump, as he said under his authority, there was a "more controlled border."

He continued to point out that Mayor Eric Adams is now grappling with the overflow of people entering the Big Apple.

"What’s happening to New York City and Mayor Eric Adams is one of the major problems that the mayor has, which is really bizarre, since immigration is not his problem. It’s President Biden’s problem. It’s Governor Hochul’s problem. But it’s not [Adams’] problem," Cuomo said. "But I think Mayor Adams has to do a better job of making the state take responsibility."