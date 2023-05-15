Andrew Cuomo Harshly Criticizes President Joe Biden's Border Policy: 'There's No Plan'
Andrew Cuomo, the former Democratic governor of New York, didn't hold back when he spoke about President Joe Biden's border policy in regard to Title 42, which was lifted on Thursday, May 11.
The policy, which was established in 2020, expelled migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border originally to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now that the pandemic is no longer a national emergency, the policy is no longer active, meaning there could be a surge of migrants at the border.
"It’s gotten to a point where it overwhelms cities all across the country," Cuomo, 65, said on WABC 770 AM’s "Cats Roundtable" show on Sunday, May 14. "What is happening on the southern border is a real debacle. It’s going to get worse before it gets better."
"I spoke to migrants who are in New York City now [who took a] three-month trip from El Salvador when they heard President Biden was going to open the border," he continued. "There was no plan as to what to do with the people who you would let in. ‘Welcome everyone!’ OK! But you need room at the inn. Where are they going to stay? Who’s going to pay?"
Cuomo also seemed to even compliment Donald Trump, as he said under his authority, there was a "more controlled border."
He continued to point out that Mayor Eric Adams is now grappling with the overflow of people entering the Big Apple.
"What’s happening to New York City and Mayor Eric Adams is one of the major problems that the mayor has, which is really bizarre, since immigration is not his problem. It’s President Biden’s problem. It’s Governor Hochul’s problem. But it’s not [Adams’] problem," Cuomo said. "But I think Mayor Adams has to do a better job of making the state take responsibility."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In February, Cuomo also critiqued Biden's handling of the situation.
"It was a mistake for President Biden to open the border without having a plan to handle the tremendous flow of people," Cuomo said at the time. "Politicians make promises in campaigns, that's what they do. But government officials, professionals, need to understand the consequences of enacting those promises."