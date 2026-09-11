Andrew Garfield, Owen Thiele and More Stars Caught Up in Scary Delta Flight Emergency Landing

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele found themselves caught in an unexpected flight emergency alongside several other stars. The actors were among 235 passengers aboard Delta Flight 958, which traveled from Los Angeles International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, September 9. Per Entertainment Weekly, the flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a "smoky odor" was detected aboard the aircraft. Delta said the plane landed safely and described the landing as "uneventful."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Garfield, Owen Thiele Were Among The Passengers

Source: MEGA Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele appeared among the stars traveling aboard Delta Flight 958.

Garfield, Nick Robinson, and Thiele were joined by Love Island USA contestant Dylan Wrona and musician Mark Ambor on the diverted flight. Delta apologized to passengers and said its employees worked to get everyone to their intended destinations as quickly as possible. The airline also said there was no fire aboard the plane. The unexpected detour kept the passengers in Albuquerque for several hours before they returned to the airport.

Article continues below advertisement

Owen Thiele Shared Updates From The Trip

Source: @OWENTHIELE/INSTAGRAM Owen Thiele shared updates about the unexpected flight diversion.

Thiele gave his followers a glimpse into the unusual travel experience through several Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 10. "Andrew Garfield on my flight. If plane went down it would’ve said Andrew Garfield and others," he wrote. Thiele later brought Robinson into the joke. "Nick Robinson here too. Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson and others," he said. The Adults star continued to poke fun at the ordeal in a later Instagram post. "Who wants to get stuck in Albuquerque again w me," he jokingly captioned the post. Wrona also documented part of the delay, sharing a selfie with Garfield on his Instagram Story before the passengers prepared to leave. "Our plane is here to save us," he captioned the image.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Stars Eventually Continued To New York

Source: MEGA Dylan Wrona and Mark Ambor was among the passengers traveling in the same plane with Andrew Garfield.

The travel delays continued after all the stars boarded a replacement flight. Thiele said the new plane remained on the tarmac for another hour because of a weight-related issue. The passengers eventually arrived safely in New York. Thiele also revealed that he met some unexpected travelers who formed a group chat during the ordeal, and he described them as his new friends.

Source: MEGA Andrew Garfield bonded with his co-star while filming 'The Uprising.'