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Andrew Garfield, Owen Thiele and More Stars Caught Up in Scary Delta Flight Emergency Landing

Split photo of Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele were among the stars caught up in the Delta flight diversion.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

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Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele found themselves caught in an unexpected flight emergency alongside several other stars.

The actors were among 235 passengers aboard Delta Flight 958, which traveled from Los Angeles International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, September 9.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a "smoky odor" was detected aboard the aircraft.

Delta said the plane landed safely and described the landing as "uneventful."

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Andrew Garfield, Owen Thiele Were Among The Passengers

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Image of Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele appeared among the stars traveling aboard Delta Flight 958.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield and Owen Thiele appeared among the stars traveling aboard Delta Flight 958.

Garfield, Nick Robinson, and Thiele were joined by Love Island USA contestant Dylan Wrona and musician Mark Ambor on the diverted flight.

Delta apologized to passengers and said its employees worked to get everyone to their intended destinations as quickly as possible.

The airline also said there was no fire aboard the plane.

The unexpected detour kept the passengers in Albuquerque for several hours before they returned to the airport.

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Owen Thiele Shared Updates From The Trip

Image of Owen Thiele shared updates about the unexpected flight diversion.
Source: @OWENTHIELE/INSTAGRAM

Owen Thiele shared updates about the unexpected flight diversion.

Thiele gave his followers a glimpse into the unusual travel experience through several Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 10.

"Andrew Garfield on my flight. If plane went down it would’ve said Andrew Garfield and others," he wrote.

Thiele later brought Robinson into the joke.

"Nick Robinson here too. Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson and others," he said.

The Adults star continued to poke fun at the ordeal in a later Instagram post.

"Who wants to get stuck in Albuquerque again w me," he jokingly captioned the post.

Wrona also documented part of the delay, sharing a selfie with Garfield on his Instagram Story before the passengers prepared to leave.

"Our plane is here to save us," he captioned the image.

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The Stars Eventually Continued To New York

Image of Dylan Wrona and Mark Ambor was among the passengers traveling in the same plane with Andrew Garfield.
Source: MEGA

Dylan Wrona and Mark Ambor was among the passengers traveling in the same plane with Andrew Garfield.

The travel delays continued after all the stars boarded a replacement flight.

Thiele said the new plane remained on the tarmac for another hour because of a weight-related issue.

The passengers eventually arrived safely in New York.

Thiele also revealed that he met some unexpected travelers who formed a group chat during the ordeal, and he described them as his new friends.

Image of Andrew Garfield bonded with his co-star while filming 'The Uprising.'
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield bonded with his co-star while filming 'The Uprising.'

Jamie Bell and Garfield got more than just a movie out of their time in the mud.

The actors, who star together in Paul Greengrass The Uprising, also formed a friendship while filming the historical drama.

In a new interview with People, Bell opened up about spending time with Garfield on set.

"We’re just in the dirt and the s---, and just lots of fun chats, just when we’re not being revolutionaries," Bell said.

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