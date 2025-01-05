Andrew Garfield Reveals 'Too Hot to Handle' Is His Favorite 'Guilty Pleasure' Reality TV Show: 'They're Just Horny People'
Andrew Garfield loves his reality TV!
In a recent interview, the We Live in Time actor, 41, revealed his favorite guilty pleasure reality TV show is Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle.
"F---, it’s really good," The Amazing Spider-Man alum began of the program — which has run for six seasons since its premiere in 2020. "It's like a bunch of hot people who think they're going on a Love Island–type show. In the first interviews, they're all like, 'Yeah, I can't wait to get railed like every day' and then the guys [are] like, 'Yeah, I can't wait to rail women every day.' They're just horny, hot people — but wait, this is where the twist happens."
Garfield added: "So they get to the island, and they're like, 'Woo!' in their swimming costumes… and then a day goes by, they have a party, maybe a couple will make out, maybe there will be some f-------, it's up to them. And then, it's revealed to them that they are, in fact, on Too Hot to Handle."
The celeb noted that what makes Too Hot to Handle different is that "there's a prize pot of money and you only win it if you don't f--- each other."
Garfield — who has been single since August 2024 — continued to explain the workings of the popular TV show.
"The competition is run by this Alexa kind of robot, and she tells them, 'You've all been selected because you are terrified of intimacy. You will be here for a week, and anything you do physically with each other that is not born out of a true emotional connection you will be fined for, and your prize pot will go down and down and down,'" he shared before making an impression of the robot, named Lana. "And then, like, suddenly all these really horny, maybe s---addicted people are having to not jerk off, not do anything sexual unless they're given permission by Lana, the robot."
When the stars of the show — who usually are open about their commitment issues — make meaningful connections, Lana allows them to be physically intimate without losing any money.
"The robot tells them, 'You guys are making a good emotional connection. You have five minutes to, like, tongue each other,'" Garfield stated.
While the premise of the show sounds quite raunchy, Garfield confessed it’s actually an "amazing thing” to watch.
"You see these people who start to reveal their traumas, and suddenly they're softening and they're vulnerable and they're terrified of doing it, and everyone around them is very encouraging," he said. "It's a very beautiful thing."
On top of giving praise to Too Hot to Handle, Garfield gushed over a reality show he holds in higher esteem.
"The Traitors," he noted. "The British version. I love the American version, but the British version, with Claudia Winkleman, is the greatest. I don't know if there's a better television show that's ever been made."
W Magazine interviewed Garfield.