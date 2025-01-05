Andrew Garfield Reveals 'Too Hot to Handle' Is His Favorite 'Guilty Pleasure' Reality TV Show: 'They're Just Horny People'

"F---, it’s really good," The Amazing Spider-Man alum began of the program — which has run for six seasons since its premiere in 2020. "It's like a bunch of hot people who think they're going on a Love Island–type show. In the first interviews, they're all like, 'Yeah, I can't wait to get railed like every day' and then the guys [are] like, 'Yeah, I can't wait to rail women every day.' They're just horny, hot people — but wait, this is where the twist happens."

Garfield added: "So they get to the island, and they're like, 'Woo!' in their swimming costumes… and then a day goes by, they have a party, maybe a couple will make out, maybe there will be some f-------, it's up to them. And then, it's revealed to them that they are, in fact, on Too Hot to Handle."