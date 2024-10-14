Andrew Garfield's Ex Dr. Kate Tomas Confirms They Broke Up 'Months Ago'
Dr. Kate Tomas subtly confirmed her split from Andrew Garfield, 41, months after the public first caught wind of their romance.
The self-proclaimed “professional witch” disclosed the breakup in response to a fan's comment on her Instagram page.
A fan asked about her status with the Spiderman star in the comments of a recent post promoting her guided meditation. "Are you still dating Andrew Garfield? If so, tell him I'm a fan of him, please. Thank you," they asked.
“We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved 🥰❤️,” Tomas replied.
The low-key announcement came as a shock to many who followed the couple's journey since they were first linked earlier this year.
Garfield, for his part, has yet to publicly address the breakup. However, back in July, Tomas opened up about the challenges of being in the public eye due to her relationship with Garfield. The scrutiny, she explained, had taken a toll on her, especially with negative remarks about her work and appearance.
“It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” Tomas shared. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”
"They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst," she said, highlighting the pressure she faced roughly four months after being spotted with Garfield on a double date alongside Phoebe Bridgers, 30, and Bo Burnham, 34, in Malibu.
Meanwhile, the actor is keeping busy promoting his latest film, We Live in Time, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh.
During an appearance at the 92nd Street Y in New York, Garfield shared a behind-the-scenes story about filming a “very intimate, passionate s-- scene” with Pugh, 28.
“The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it,” Garfield explained. “And we get into it, as it were, and we go a little further than we were meant to just because we never heard ‘cut.’”
Reflecting on the moment, he added, “I feel like we were both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take.’”