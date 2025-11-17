'Entitled' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Still Living Luxurious Life Despite Losing His Titles: 'The Excess Is Sickening'

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have been booted from the monarchy, but a source claimed he's still demanding the royal treatment. One insider revealed Queen Elizabeth II's son continues to "act completely entitled" even though he was stripped of his HRH and prince titles.

'Life Is Pretty Much Normal' for Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor

Source: mega A source claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still demanding to be treated as a royal despite losing his titles.

"You’d think he’d slink off with his tail between his legs, but no, he’s still wants to be the man of the manor and is insisting on being waited on hand and foot at a great cost to the King’s own personal coffers," the source shared with a news outlet. "For now, life is still going on pretty much as normal for Andrew, at least when it comes to his daily luxuries, and the excess is sickening."

Source: mega Andrew likes to entertain friends and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Though the father-of-two doesn't drink alcohol, he allegedly orders "crates of champagne and fine wines every week" in addition to catered dinner so he can entertain his friends and sometimes ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. One thing that has changed is his company, as he "mostly" socializes with a "sad group of hangers-on because the majority of the London social set has turned their backs on him," the insider spilled.

Andrew's Bill Are 'Astronomical'

Source: mega The source said the father-of-two's bills are 'astronomical.'

"You’d never guess that he’s been told to tighten his belt because he’s just as gluttonous and wasteful as always," the source dished. The insider said the former Duke of York has "a full cooked breakfast prepared by his personal chef and laid out in royal style, with enough to feed a small army" even though he's usually dining alone. "It continues that way all day," the source insisted. "He loves to sit down to a huge lunch, pheasant, venison, prime rib, nothing is too rich for him, and he refuses to compromise on the quality. He wants piles of food, even if it all gets chucked in the bin after, so the monthly bills at the butcher alone are astronomical."

Andrew Stripped of All Titles

Source: mega King Charles ordered his disgraced brother to vacate the Royal Lodge.

As OK! reported, Buckingham Palace announced on October 30 that Andrew was losing all of his titles and was being ordered to move out of the Royal Lodge. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in their statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Source: mega Andrew denied sexually assaulting Jeffrey Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.