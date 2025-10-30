or
King Charles Evicts Disgraced Prince Andrew From Royal Lodge and Strips All of His Titles

Split photo of King Charles and Prince Andrew
Source: mega

King Charles is pushing his brother even further away from the royal family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

King Charles has made a shocking move: the monarch decided to strip his disgraced brother Prince Andrew of all of his royal titles and privileges in addition to evicting him from the Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace shared the announcement on Thursday, October 30.

Prince Andrew Loses His Titles and Home

Photo of King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of his titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge.
Source: mega

King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of his titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

In addition, the former Duke of York will have to vacate his home, which is royal property.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Photo of Andrew has always denied the sexual assault allegation against him.
Source: mega

Andrew has always denied the sexual assault allegation against him.

The decision comes shortly after Andrew declared on October 17 that he was giving up some of his titles on his own accord.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew stated. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me," he said. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Inside His Scandal

Photo of Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was 17.
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Andrew has been in hot water for years, as a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with him at age 17 while she was one of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking victims.

As mentioned, he's always denied her allegations, and when she sued him for sexual assault, they settled privately out of court. Due to his scandal, he was ordered to take a step back from the monarchy in 2022.

However, she continued to insist her story was true before taking her own life in April.

What Did Virginia Giuffre Say About Andrew in Her Memoir?

Photo of Giuffre wrote in her book that Andrew acted 'entitled' when they met, as if 'having s-- with me was his birthright.'
Source: mega;@virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Giuffre wrote in her book that Andrew acted 'entitled' when they met, as if 'having s-- with me was his birthright.'

Giuffre shared more details about her encounter with Andrew in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which released on October 21.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath," she spilled. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed."

"He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him," Giuffre recalled. "But I needn't have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

