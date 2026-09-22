Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Feels Like He's 'Living in Limbo' as U.K. Police Investigation Over Epstein Allegations Drags On: Source
Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly feeling on edge as U.K. police continues to investigate his ties to late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
According to a source, the disgraced former Duke of York, 66, is "living in limbo" as he awaits for the probe into him to wrap up.
Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been Living in Exile at the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate
Insiders dished to The Telegraph on September 20 that Andrew is still holed up in exile at his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk ever since he was arrested by Thames Valley cops on February 19.
Authorities apprehended the ex-royal on suspicion of misconduct in public office, as he was accused of sending Epstein private trade documents in the early 2010s.
Ex-Prince Andrew Is Still Currently Being Investigated by U.K. Authorities
“While Andrew remains under investigation after being arrested by Thames Valley Police seven months ago, he has effectively been living in limbo," the source noted, adding he's trying to “make the most” of the situation.
“Although there are no formal conditions which prevent him from traveling while this drags on, he cannot really stray far beyond his home. He cannot live his normal life as the police investigation goes on," they continued.
- Ex-Prince Andrew Whines His 'Life Has Been Turned Upside Down' Following Epstein Scandal Fallout, Royal Author Claims
- Ex-Prince Andrew Looked 'Broken' After His Arrest as Epstein Ties Continue to 'Damage' Royal Family, Says Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary
- Ex-Prince Andrew 'Locked Away' at Sandringham Home as King Charles Funds His Lavish Lifestyle: Source
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King Charles Kicked Ex-Prince Andrew Out of the Royal Lodge Last Year
The source also revealed authorities seem "to be no nearer being able to prove an allegation of misconduct in a public office, for which Andrew was detained back in February.”
While the Royal Navy veteran has mainly kept a low profile while living in Norfolk, he reportedly hasn't spoke to brother King Charles in quite some time.
Andrew was kicked out of his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, by the monarch, 77, last year and he also had his royal titles yanked away.
However, Andrew has been staying in touch with younger brother Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie.
Ex-Prince Andrew's Horseback Riding Photos Are a Cause of Concern for the Palace
Andrew also has often been photographed riding his horse around the estate earlier this year — an act that allegedly has Buckingham Palace worried.
The royal institution is reportedly concerned over the optics of Andrew's leisurely pastimes as they pose as a public relations nightmare for The Firm.
“The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much,” a source told Daily Mail in February.
“He had to be removed from the public eye," they went on.