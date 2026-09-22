Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Feels Like He's 'Living in Limbo' as U.K. Police Investigation Over Epstein Allegations Drags On: Source

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Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly feeling on edge as U.K. police continues to investigate his ties to late financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to a source, the disgraced former Duke of York, 66, is "living in limbo" as he awaits for the probe into him to wrap up.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been Living in Exile at the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

Insiders dished to The Telegraph on September 20 that Andrew is still holed up in exile at his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk ever since he was arrested by Thames Valley cops on February 19. Authorities apprehended the ex-royal on suspicion of misconduct in public office, as he was accused of sending Epstein private trade documents in the early 2010s.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Is Still Currently Being Investigated by U.K. Authorities

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was accused of sending Jeffrey Epstein private trade documents.

“While Andrew remains under investigation after being arrested by Thames Valley Police seven months ago, he has effectively been living in limbo," the source noted, adding he's trying to “make the most” of the situation. “Although there are no formal conditions which prevent him from traveling while this drags on, he cannot really stray far beyond his home. He cannot live his normal life as the police investigation goes on," they continued.

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King Charles Kicked Ex-Prince Andrew Out of the Royal Lodge Last Year

Source: MEGA King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge last year.

The source also revealed authorities seem "to be no nearer being able to prove an allegation of misconduct in a public office, for which Andrew was detained back in February.” While the Royal Navy veteran has mainly kept a low profile while living in Norfolk, he reportedly hasn't spoke to brother King Charles in quite some time. Andrew was kicked out of his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, by the monarch, 77, last year and he also had his royal titles yanked away. However, Andrew has been staying in touch with younger brother Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Horseback Riding Photos Are a Cause of Concern for the Palace

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has often been seen riding his horse around Sandringham.