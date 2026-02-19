Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday After Bombshell Epstein Files Expose Disgraced Royal's Past

Article continues below advertisement

In a shocking twist, ex-Prince Andrew has been arrested following the release of several bombshell allegations in the Epstein files. The disgraced royal was taken into custody in the United Kingdom on suspicion of misconduct in public office after weeks of scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein — whom Andrew allegedly forwarded confidential and sensitive information to while serving as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade. Thames Valley Police revealed in a statement that officers arrested a 66-year-old man and were searching two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. A spokesperson confirmed Andrew remains in custody.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew remained in police custody as of Thursday morning, February 19.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the message noted, though police were photographed arriving at Andrew's residence in Sandringham on Thursday, February 19 — which also happens to be the former prince's 66th birthday. Six unmarked police cars and around eight officers dressed in plain clothing were seen arriving at Wood Farm in eastern England at around 8 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) on Thursday. Around 30 minutes later, an unmarked police car left the property. Around the same time, another police car and a vehicle that appeared to contain contain Andrew’s security team also left Sandringham.

Source: MEGA Andrew has denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein's crimes.

Andrew's arrest comes after the royal family and U.K. parliament faced heightened pressures to hold King Charles' brother responsible for serious claims that surfaced regarding his yearslong friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking in August 2019. Britain's Thames Valley Police revealed earlier this month it was working with the Crown Prosecution Service's specialists to determine whether Andrew should be investigated.

Source: MEGA Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond publicly to the situation at time of press. For years, Andrew has denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein's crimes and claimed he regrets his friendship with the late child predator.

Andrew Allegedly Slept With Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre 3 Times

Source: MEGA Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was allegedly paid to sleep with Andrew when she was 17.