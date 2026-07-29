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Andrew and Tristan Tate's Lawyer Claims Brothers Are Being Harassed by Inmates and Treated Like Jeffrey Epstein Behind Bars

split image of Tristan Tate, Jeffrey Epstein, and Andrew Tate
Source: mega

Andrew and Tristan Tate's lawyer claimed the brothers have become targets behind bars.

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July 29 2026, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET

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Andrew and Tristan Tate are allegedly being harassed in jail while awaiting extradition to the U.K., with their attorney claiming inmates are treating the siblings like Jeffrey Epstein because of the allegations against them.

The lawyer revealed the brothers have become targets inside the Miami federal detention center and fear for their safety.

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Lawyer Claims Brothers Face Constant Harassment

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image of Joe McBride said the brothers have 'a target on their back' due to the charges.
Source: mega

Joe McBride said the brothers have 'a target on their back' due to the charges.

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, were arrested by U.S. Marshals at a bare-knuckle boxing event in Miami on July 18.

They are fighting extradition to the U.K., where they face a combined 59 criminal charges, including rape, s-- trafficking and offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme p----------.

Following a scheduling hearing on Monday, attorney Joe McBride claimed the allegations have made the brothers a target inside the jail.

"The charges have put a target on their back for them to get stabbed, jumped, murdered," McBride told reporters outside the C. Clyde Atkins U. Courthouse, per The New York Post.

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'More Appropriate to Epstein'

image of The lawyer claimed inmates are treating the brothers like Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

The lawyer claimed inmates are treating the brothers like Jeffrey Epstein.

McBride claimed inmates repeatedly hurl a slur at the brothers, one he argued is associated with Epstein rather than his clients.

"Every time somebody walks by their cell, they get called a word that starts with a 'P' that's more appropriate to Epstein and not appropriate to them," he shared. "There's a pecking order in jail, it's very real, and when you come in with those allegations, there's no excuses."

McBride argued the child-related accusations have made Andrew and Tristan "fair game" in the eyes of other inmates.

"[The public is] green-lighting for them to get murdered in jail," he claimed.

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Attorney Says Solitary Housing Is for Their Protection

image of He also said the brothers are in solitary for their own protection.
Source: mega

He also said the brothers are in solitary for their own protection.

McBride also suggested the seriousness of the allegations is one reason the brothers are being housed away from the general jail population.

"These allegations against them are the worst for a multitude of reasons," he said. "It's one of the reasons why they're in solitary. We hope to get them out."

Federal Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis set an August 13 detention hearing to determine whether the brothers can be released on bail while the extradition proceedings continue.

McBride acknowledged securing their release would be "a tall climb," explaining that defendants in extradition cases are generally presumed to remain in custody unless they can prove special circumstances.

Brothers Remain Behind Bars

image of The Tate brothers continue to deny all allegations against them.
Source: mega

The Tate brothers continue to deny all allegations against them.

The Tate brothers are expected to remain behind bars for at least two more weeks as the court considers their request for bail.

Judge Louis ordered the defense to file its motion by August 5, with prosecutors given until August 10 to respond.

McBride also told the outlet that he is hopeful the brothers will ultimately be released.

Meanwhile, Andrew's X account — which McBride said is being operated by his team because he does not have access to a phone — has claimed the influencer is being held in a special housing unit with "no commissary, no phone calls, no yard time."

The account also alleged his neighboring inmate is "a cannibal who screams throughout the night."

The Tate brothers have denied all allegations against them.

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