Andrew and Tristan Tate's Lawyer Claims Brothers Are Being Harassed by Inmates and Treated Like Jeffrey Epstein Behind Bars

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Andrew and Tristan Tate are allegedly being harassed in jail while awaiting extradition to the U.K., with their attorney claiming inmates are treating the siblings like Jeffrey Epstein because of the allegations against them. The lawyer revealed the brothers have become targets inside the Miami federal detention center and fear for their safety.

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Lawyer Claims Brothers Face Constant Harassment

Source: mega Joe McBride said the brothers have 'a target on their back' due to the charges.

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, were arrested by U.S. Marshals at a bare-knuckle boxing event in Miami on July 18. They are fighting extradition to the U.K., where they face a combined 59 criminal charges, including rape, s-- trafficking and offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme p----------. Following a scheduling hearing on Monday, attorney Joe McBride claimed the allegations have made the brothers a target inside the jail. "The charges have put a target on their back for them to get stabbed, jumped, murdered," McBride told reporters outside the C. Clyde Atkins U. Courthouse, per The New York Post.

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'More Appropriate to Epstein'

Source: mega The lawyer claimed inmates are treating the brothers like Jeffrey Epstein.

McBride claimed inmates repeatedly hurl a slur at the brothers, one he argued is associated with Epstein rather than his clients. "Every time somebody walks by their cell, they get called a word that starts with a 'P' that's more appropriate to Epstein and not appropriate to them," he shared. "There's a pecking order in jail, it's very real, and when you come in with those allegations, there's no excuses." McBride argued the child-related accusations have made Andrew and Tristan "fair game" in the eyes of other inmates. "[The public is] green-lighting for them to get murdered in jail," he claimed.

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Attorney Says Solitary Housing Is for Their Protection

Source: mega He also said the brothers are in solitary for their own protection.

McBride also suggested the seriousness of the allegations is one reason the brothers are being housed away from the general jail population. "These allegations against them are the worst for a multitude of reasons," he said. "It's one of the reasons why they're in solitary. We hope to get them out." Federal Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis set an August 13 detention hearing to determine whether the brothers can be released on bail while the extradition proceedings continue. McBride acknowledged securing their release would be "a tall climb," explaining that defendants in extradition cases are generally presumed to remain in custody unless they can prove special circumstances.

Brothers Remain Behind Bars

Source: mega The Tate brothers continue to deny all allegations against them.