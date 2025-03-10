'F--- This Guy!': Tristan Tate Slams James Kennedy After He Apologizes for Sharing Photo With the Controversial Brothers
Tristan Tate slammed James Kennedy in the wake of the latter sharing a photo with Tate and his brother Andrew on March 7.
After sharing the pic with the internet personalities — which garnered a lot of negative feedback — James quickly apologized. “I regret posting with the Tate brothers at an event last night,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on March 8. “I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them. I only knew them as podcasters that had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump. I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs. I am sorry to all I offended.”
After his post, Tristan lashed out at James and called him out on his social media.
“Begged and kissed my a-- for 30 minutes straight and called me a hero,” Tristan said in response to the Vanderpump Rules alum’s apology. “He knew EXACTLY who I was and what content I made.”
“He’s just a p----- who can’t handle DM’s from woke r--------,” he added. “F--- this guy.”
While the Tate brothers have a large following, they are extremely controversial, both for their viewpoints and things going on in their lives. In 2017, Andrew tweeted women deserve to “bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted.” The brothers are also both part of the “manosphere” movement which looks to elevate men and diminish feminism.
They currently are under criminal investigation for many allegations including human trafficking in Romania. The pair were previously held in Romania since their arrest in 2022, but after a travel ban on them was lifted, they returned to the United States in early 2025.
James also has had a string of controversies as of late, most recently when he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence in December 2024. Law enforcement revealed at the time Burbank, Calif., cops arrived at a home after receiving a call about a man and woman fighting. A witness reportedly saw James and the lady arguing before the DJ allegedly grabbed her. The woman was later found to be his girlfriend at the time, Ally Lewber.
A few days after the incident, Lewber spoke out, thanking everyone who had reached out. “I’m okay and taking the time I need right now,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”
In January, Ally confirmed she was no longer with James.
"Thank you for all your support and kindness," she shared. "I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt."
"I was shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed," she added. "We are no longer together, but I'll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing. Thank you for your understanding."