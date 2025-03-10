After sharing the pic with the internet personalities — which garnered a lot of negative feedback — James quickly apologized. “I regret posting with the Tate brothers at an event last night,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on March 8. “I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them. I only knew them as podcasters that had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump. I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs. I am sorry to all I offended.”

After his post, Tristan lashed out at James and called him out on his social media.

“Begged and kissed my a-- for 30 minutes straight and called me a hero,” Tristan said in response to the Vanderpump Rules alum’s apology. “He knew EXACTLY who I was and what content I made.”

“He’s just a p----- who can’t handle DM’s from woke r--------,” he added. “F--- this guy.”