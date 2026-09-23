Dem. Governor Andy Beshear Tells 'The View' He Still Has 'Concerns' About Mitch McConnell’s Ability to Serve
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET
Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, expressed his continued concerns for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's capability to perform his duties in the United States Senate.
On Monday, September 21, Beshear discussed McConnell's capabilities on ABC's The View in reference to McConnell returning to the Senate last week, after being admitted to the hospital in June.
"I still have concerns and I think anybody who actually watches the video has concerns, both for him and for the position," Beshear said.
Beshear's Comments
Alongside voicing his concerns about how well McConnell is individually doing in his role, Beshear offered similar concerns related to the institutional implications of the length of time that McConnell has spent away from the Senate.
He said that the example of McConnell is indicative of a larger dysfunction in the Senate, as many senators no longer act as though they owe anything to the citizens of their respective states who elect them.
"Mitch McConnell was gone for three months, three months away from work, and wouldn't tell his boss, which are the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Beshear said.
While Beshear declined to personally attack McConnell, saying that no one wishes McConnell ill will, he stressed that Kentuckians deserve representatives who are able to successfully complete each aspect of their jobs.
A Push for Term Limits
After wrapping up his comments on McConnell, Beshear broadened the discussion to term limits for members of Congress and Supreme Court justices.
He argued that voters deserve public officials who are consistently able to carry out the full responsibilities of their jobs.
“I think it’s fair to say we can now all agree it’s time for term limits for Congress,” he said. “Yeah, and I’ll throw it out for the Supreme Court, too.
Beshear's views mirror his prominence as a key player in national Democratic Party affairs. As chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, he's attracted attention as a potential presidential candidate.
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McConnell's Return and Health History
McConnell's current situation stems from a hospitalization earlier this year. He entered the hospital on June 14 after suffering injuries from a fall at home. Although his office didn't fully describe the fall initially, later statements said that his condition stemmed from the injury he suffered while falling combined with a mild case of pneumonia.
He returned to the Senate last week, arriving in a wheelchair, and briefly addressed reporters without taking questions before casting his first vote since June 11.
McConnell has endured multiple health episodes over the last few years, linked in part to polio he contracted when he was young. He's now 84 years old and has announced that he won't seek re-election.
McConnell is set to depart the Senate in January 2027 when his term expires. There has been no indication that he plans to step down prior to that time.
A Broader Dispute
Beshear's recent comments are the latest installment in a contentious exchange that has existed for months between Beshear and McConnell as to whether or not McConnell is capable of remaining in office.
In July, Beshear wrote a letter to McConnell and his staff asking for evidence demonstrating that he is capable of fulfilling his obligations as a member of the Senate or requesting that he resign. McConnell's office never responded to Beshear's letter, nor has the senator publicly commented on Beshear's most recent remarks.
For many years throughout their careers, both Beshear and McConnell have acted as opponents in Kentucky's partisan political arena. Since winning statewide office in a traditionally Republican state, Beshear has emerged as a prominent figure nationally.
Likewise, McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in history, is approaching the final stages of a decades-long tenure. This ongoing disagreement as to whether or not he can continue to serve has grown into a highly visible public dispute as his term nears the end.