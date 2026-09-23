Politics Dem. Governor Andy Beshear Tells 'The View' He Still Has 'Concerns' About Mitch McConnell’s Ability to Serve Source: MEGA Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on 'The View' on Monday, September 21, that he still has concerns about Sen. Mitch McConnell's ability to do his job, 'both for him and for the position.' Brittany Vincent Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, expressed his continued concerns for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's capability to perform his duties in the United States Senate. On Monday, September 21, Beshear discussed McConnell's capabilities on ABC's The View in reference to McConnell returning to the Senate last week, after being admitted to the hospital in June. "I still have concerns and I think anybody who actually watches the video has concerns, both for him and for the position," Beshear said.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Beshear's Comments

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Beshear criticized McConnell for being gone three months without directly explaining the absence to constituents, whom he called the senator's boss.

Alongside voicing his concerns about how well McConnell is individually doing in his role, Beshear offered similar concerns related to the institutional implications of the length of time that McConnell has spent away from the Senate. He said that the example of McConnell is indicative of a larger dysfunction in the Senate, as many senators no longer act as though they owe anything to the citizens of their respective states who elect them. "Mitch McConnell was gone for three months, three months away from work, and wouldn't tell his boss, which are the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Beshear said. While Beshear declined to personally attack McConnell, saying that no one wishes McConnell ill will, he stressed that Kentuckians deserve representatives who are able to successfully complete each aspect of their jobs.

Article continues below advertisement

A Push for Term Limits

Source: MEGA He used the moment to push for term limits for members of Congress and Supreme Court justices.

After wrapping up his comments on McConnell, Beshear broadened the discussion to term limits for members of Congress and Supreme Court justices. He argued that voters deserve public officials who are consistently able to carry out the full responsibilities of their jobs. “I think it’s fair to say we can now all agree it’s time for term limits for Congress,” he said. “Yeah, and I’ll throw it out for the Supreme Court, too. Beshear's views mirror his prominence as a key player in national Democratic Party affairs. As chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, he's attracted attention as a potential presidential candidate.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell's Return and Health History

Source: MEGA McConnell, 84, was hospitalized June 14 after a fall at home compounded by mild pneumonia.

McConnell's current situation stems from a hospitalization earlier this year. He entered the hospital on June 14 after suffering injuries from a fall at home. Although his office didn't fully describe the fall initially, later statements said that his condition stemmed from the injury he suffered while falling combined with a mild case of pneumonia. He returned to the Senate last week, arriving in a wheelchair, and briefly addressed reporters without taking questions before casting his first vote since June 11. McConnell has endured multiple health episodes over the last few years, linked in part to polio he contracted when he was young. He's now 84 years old and has announced that he won't seek re-election. McConnell is set to depart the Senate in January 2027 when his term expires. There has been no indication that he plans to step down prior to that time.

A Broader Dispute

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Beshear wrote to McConnell in July asking for evidence he could fulfill his duties or that he resign and the senator's office never responded.