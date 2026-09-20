Mitch McConnell's Senate Return Draws Scrutiny After Chaotic Farm Bill Vote
Sept. 20 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s first recorded word in months was a quiet “aye” during a confusing committee vote that renewed questions about his health and ability to carry out his duties.
The Kentucky Republican, 84, was wheeled into Wednesday’s Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on his third day back after an absence of more than 90 days.
Video showed aides and senators leaning toward McConnell as the roll was called, but a closer account of the exchange indicates that he cast the correct vote from the beginning.
What Happened During the Vote?
When the clerk called McConnell’s name, he began raising his finger and quietly said “aye” to advance the farm bill. The clerk did not hear him.
Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota, a fellow Republican seated beside McConnell, twice told him to vote “no.” A staffer then leaned forward, while committee Chairman John Boozman appeared to reassure McConnell that “aye” was correct.
After his name was called again, McConnell repeated “aye” more loudly.
“Sen. Hoeven initially thought the vote was to overrule the chair, then realized the vote was on final passage,” Hoeven’s spokesperson told the New York Post.
Aides Remain Close
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McConnell’s chief of staff, Terry Carmack, was also seen whispering into the senator’s ear during the meeting, although his words were not audible.
At another point, McConnell looked downward without moving for several seconds. The moment drew comparisons to two public incidents in 2023 when he stopped speaking and appeared to freeze.
The video sparked widespread speculation on social media.
Three Months Out of Public View
McConnell was hospitalized June 14 after falling and losing consciousness at his Washington home. He was subsequently treated for pneumonia, spent two months in the hospital and completed additional recovery at home.
His staff released two photographs during his absence but no video. Wednesday’s soft “aye” was the first publicly recorded audio of his voice in months.
McConnell later left the Capitol in a vehicle, flashing a peace sign with a visibly bruised hand but not answering reporters’ questions.
A Deciding Vote
McConnell’s vote allowed Republicans to advance the farm bill from committee on a 12–11 party-line vote.
“I want to commend Chairman Boozman for his work on the Farm Bill,” read a statement posted on McConnell’s X account. “As a member of the Agriculture Committee since my first day in the United States Senate, I was proud to vote yes on the Farm Bill on behalf of the hardworking farm families across Kentucky.”