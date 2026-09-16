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Mitch McConnell Warned by Governor Beshear He Has an 'Obligation to Prove You Can Do Your Job' After Prolonged Medical Absence From Senate

Split image of Mitch McConnell and Andy Beshear
Source: MEGA

Beshear is demanding more from McConnell.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

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Senator Mitch McConnell may have returned to the Senate after an astounding three month absence, but Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is not convinced that the 84-year-old senator is up for the job.

“I still think he has an obligation to prove to the people of Kentucky that he has the capacity to represent us and represent us well," the 48-year-old Democrat told LEX News. "That means being able to come day after day, to serve on committees."

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McConnell's Absence Frustrated Beshear

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image of Beshear was openly aggravated with McConnell through his absence.
Source: MEGA

Beshear was openly aggravated with McConnell through his absence.

McConnell has been absent from the Senate since June 14 after he fell in his home, then developed pneumonia while in the hospital. His team gave sparse updates during his absence, leading some to wonder if the senator was secretly medically incapacitated. McConnell himself never made a public statement during his absence.

During those 92 days, Beshear was openly aggravated on the relative silence from McConnell's team, arguing the Senator's constituents had a right to know if one of their Senate representatives was even alive. He persistently demanded that McConnell provide "proof of life," but McConnell never spoke on camera or on the phone during his medical absence.

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The Senator's Return Has Done Little to Silence Critics

image of Mitch McConnell's was seen in a wheelchair on September 14.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's was seen in a wheelchair on September 14.

When McConnell was wheeled into the Senate on September 14, it did little to silence critics who believe he is too old to continue serving as a U.S. Senator.

He gave a brief statement to reporters that was not allowed to be recorded. He did not answer any questions about why he never provided proof of life or updated Kentuckians about his plans to return to the Senate.

Videos of the senator appearing vegetative have gone viral on social media.

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McConnell Only Promises to 'Be Present for Tough Votes'

image of Beshear didn't like McConnell's statement.
Source: MEGA

Beshear didn't like McConnell's statement.

In a statement about his return posted to X, McConnell did not commit to being back full time, saying instead, "I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me."

Beshear did not feel McConnell's statement was sufficient.

“We need to make sure we have two active U.S. senators. Now, he’s taken a step in the right direction. But it’s my hope that he will talk to the people of Kentucky, be straight about what he’s going through, what the expectations are, and that he can show us he has the capacity to be a day-to-day U.S. senator,” he said.

The Senate Has Limited Time Before the Midterms

image of The Senate will only be in session for three weeks before the midterms.
Source: MEGA

The Senate will only be in session for three weeks before the midterms.

McConnell is due to retire at the end of his current term, which expires in January 2027.

The Senate will only be in session for three weeks before going on another State Work period. After October 4, the body will not meet again until after the November midterms.

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