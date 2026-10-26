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Andy Cohen Addresses Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Bravo Future After 'Summer House' Scandal Led to Their Exit

image of andy cohen
Source: MEGA/@AMANDABATULA INSTAGRAM

Andy Cohen appeared at Bravo's Fan Fest.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

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Andy Cohen isn't ruling out a Bravo comeback for Amanda Batula and West Wilson.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 58, addressed the couple's future with the network during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, S.C., on Friday, October 23.

During an audience Q&A, Cohen was asked whether Batula, 35, and Wilson, 31, could return to Summer House after their controversial romance contributed to their departures from the reality series.

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image of Andy Cohen addressed the couple's future with the network.
Source: YOUTUBE

Andy Cohen addressed the couple's future with the network.

However, before Cohen could finish answering, audience members began booing.

"You don't need to boo me," Cohen told the crowd.

The Bravo personality then borrowed a famous line from NeNe Leakes, telling the audience they were "so nasty and so rude."

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Andy Cohen Gets Booed While Discussing Amanda Batula and West Wilson

Image of Andy revealed he had recently heard from Wilson.
Source: @ANDYCOHEN/INSTAGRAM

Andy revealed he had recently heard from Wilson.

Despite the chilly reception, Cohen continued discussing the couple, revealing he "heard from West two days ago."

The television executive explained that Wilson had been spending time with Batula, who was trying St. Louis-style pizza for the first time. Cohen is from the city.

When the audience continued booing, Cohen appeared frustrated.

"Alright! I'm just telling my story now," he responded.

Although he didn't confirm whether either reality star would return to Summer House, Cohen suggested Batula could have a future on its spinoff, In the City, which she was a main cast member of for Season 1.

"I certainly could see Amanda being on In the City," he said.

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson's 'Summer House' Exit Followed Romance Scandal

photo of Amanda Batula is currently dating her former friend Ciara Miller's ex West Wilson.
Source: @AMANDABATULA/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Batula is currently dating her former friend Ciara Miller's ex West Wilson.

Batula and Wilson faced backlash after confirming their relationship in March following months of speculation about their friendship.

The romance caused tension because Wilson previously dated and scorned Batula's former close friend and castmate Ciara Miller. Batula had also announced her separation from husband and costar Kyle Cooke in January after four years of marriage.

The controversy became a major storyline during the Summer House Season 10 reunion, where Miller confronted the couple about their relationship and called Batula "a snake."

In June, it was confirmed that neither Batula nor Wilson would return for Season 11.

Could Amanda Batula Return to Bravo?

image of The couple has continued their relationship away from the cameras.
Source: @AMANDABATULA/INSTAGRAM

The couple has continued their relationship away from the cameras.

Cohen's comments came as Bravo announced that In the City had been renewed for a second season. However, the network has not confirmed the returning cast.

Batula has allegedly not been filming the show's second season and is not expected to return as a full-time cast member. Wilson has reportedly not filmed for the spinoff's sophomore season either.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their television careers, the couple has continued their relationship away from the cameras despite the backlash.

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