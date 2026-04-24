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Ciara Miller Torches 'Snake' Amanda Batula for 'Unnecessary' West Wilson Romance in Explosive Leaked 'Summer House' Reunion Audio

Composite photo of Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula and West Wilson.
Source: MEGA; @amandabatula/instagram; @westling.conrad/instagram

Ciara Miller brought the spice to the 'Summer House' Season 10- reunion.

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April 24 2026, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

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Ciara Miller didn't hold back while bashing her former best friend Amanda Batula in explosive leaked audio from the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

While filming the reunion in New York City on Thursday night, April 23, Miller tore apart Batula while asking "why" she decided to date her ex-boyfriend and fellow Summer House costar West Wilson.

“You went from married [to Kyle Cooke] — and I’m not saying your relationship was perfect — to being one of West’s side b----,” Miller snubbed.

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Source: @coccamacocca/Instagram

Explosive audio leaked from the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion exposes Ciara Miller torching Amanda Batula.

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'You're a Snake'

Image of Ciara Miller asked 'why' Amanda Batula chose her former BFFs ex to date out of the 'million other guys' in NYC.
Source: @westling.conrad/instagram

Ciara Miller asked 'why' Amanda Batula chose her former BFFs ex to date out of the 'million other guys' in NYC.

Calling Batula and West's romance "crazy" and "unnecessary," Miller added, "There are a million other f------ guys in New York City and … you chose the one guy."

Miller then deemed Batula a "f------ snake," declaring, "You’re a snake in the f------ grass … and you know you are. You move silent, but you’re f------ deadly."

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Amanda Batula Called Out Over West Wilson Romance Denial

Image of Amanda Batula started dating West Wilson shortly after announcing her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke.
Source: BRAVO

Amanda Batula started dating West Wilson shortly after announcing her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke.

In the shocking audio, Miller also put Batula on blast for denying her and West’s romance rumors when confronted directly via text.

According to Miller, Batula insisted, “Duh, we’re just friends.”

Miller then ripped West and Batula for knowing “how f------ weird” it would be for the duo to date and “still [choosing] to do it.”

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'You Can't Help Who You Like and Are Attracted To'

Image of Amanda Batula said she denied West Wilson romance because 'it was all so new.'
Source: BRAVO

Amanda Batula said she denied West Wilson romance because 'it was all so new.'

Batula attempted to defend herself, arguing, “It was all so new and I was figuring it out. There were so many layers and complications to this. The fact that he was seeing other people. The fact that I was still married.”

“You can’t help who you like and are attracted to,” she added.

Miller didn’t want to hear it, however, reminding Batula she and Cooke are still legally married “by the state of New York” regardless of the exes announcing their separation in January.

'I Have to Stay Celibate and Single for the Rest of My Life?'

ciara miller snake amanda batula west wilson romance leaked summer house reunion audio
Source: BRAVO

Batula snapped at Miller in response, asking, "I’m sorry, when I’m separated from someone I have to stay celibate and single for the rest of my life until the judge signs paperwork?"

Defending her and West's "rushed" statement confirming their romance, Batula explained, "There was a video out there and the last thing I wanted was for us to continue denying it and for this video taken of me in a very vulnerable and intimate situation to be used as blackmail or released publicly."

While Miller and West dated in 2023, they reportedly hooked up again earlier this year. Meanwhile, Batula and Cooke were married for four years before their shocking split.

The highly anticipated Summer House Season 10 reunion will air May 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo — one week after the finale.

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