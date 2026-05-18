or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Andy Cohen
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Andy Cohen Says Bravo Fan Helped Expose 'Summer House' Reunion Audio Leak

photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen said a Bravo fan helped uncover the source of the Summer House reunion audio leak.

Profile Image

May 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of Radio Andy, Andy Cohen disclosed that a devoted Bravo viewer played a crucial role in uncovering the identity of the individual responsible for the leaked audio from the Summer House reunion.

Cohen stated that a fan “came forward” with “crucial information” to help solve the mystery surrounding the unauthorized recording.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Andy Cohen revealed that a Bravo fan helped identify the source of the leaked 'Summer House' reunion audio.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen revealed that a Bravo fan helped identify the source of the leaked 'Summer House' reunion audio.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During the broadcast, Cohen expressed excitement over the forthcoming details, stating, “You will hear more about this later.”

His remarks have sparked interest among fans eager to learn more about the situation.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The host explained that the leak involved unauthorized recording and caused major concern for the network.
Source: MEGA

The host explained that the leak involved unauthorized recording and caused major concern for the network.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen clarified that his team, humorously referred to as “investigators,” did not solve the case. He joked that they had “audiologists” analyzing the recording device used to capture the leak. The audio features intense exchanges, including Ciara Miller’s accusations against Amanda Batula for dating her ex-boyfriend West Wilson.

Miller referred to Batula as a “f------ snake,” highlighting the emotional turmoil present during the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The audio captured intense cast drama, including heated accusations and emotional confrontations.
Source: MEGA

The audio captured intense cast drama, including heated accusations and emotional confrontations.

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mia Calabrese also weighed in, criticizing Batula’s relationship choices, saying, “You went from married [to Kyle Cooke] — and I’m not saying your relationship was perfect — to being one of West’s side b------.”

In defense of her actions, Batula explained, “You can’t help who you like and are attracted to.”

The reunion clip went viral, prompting Cohen to call the leak “disgusting and illegal.”

Article continues below advertisement

Following the incident, Bravo released a statement confirming the investigation into the audio leak. They concluded that the recording was unauthorized and distributed by an individual involved in the production. The network reiterated its commitment to addressing the situation seriously.

Cohen expressed his discontent with the leak, stating it “ruins the integrity” of the show. He dismissed rumors suggesting that a Summer House star leaked the audio, praising the cast for their emotional participation during the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bravo confirmed that someone involved in production was responsible for distributing the clip.
Source: MEGA; @westling.conrad/Instagram

Bravo confirmed that someone involved in production was responsible for distributing the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

“There were so many emotions on that stage,” he reflected, emphasizing the gravity of the conversations.

The reunion special is scheduled to air next month, generating considerable anticipation.

Following the reunion, Batula and Wilson left together, continuing to display their relationship despite the backlash. Their public appearances, including a movie night and affectionate moments, have kept fans intrigued.

Miller, who briefly dated Wilson, expressed her surprise about the new relationship, calling it a “m-------” in a Glamour magazine interview.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.