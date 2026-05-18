Andy Cohen Says Bravo Fan Helped Expose 'Summer House' Reunion Audio Leak
May 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
In a recent episode of Radio Andy, Andy Cohen disclosed that a devoted Bravo viewer played a crucial role in uncovering the identity of the individual responsible for the leaked audio from the Summer House reunion.
Cohen stated that a fan “came forward” with “crucial information” to help solve the mystery surrounding the unauthorized recording.
During the broadcast, Cohen expressed excitement over the forthcoming details, stating, “You will hear more about this later.”
His remarks have sparked interest among fans eager to learn more about the situation.
Cohen clarified that his team, humorously referred to as “investigators,” did not solve the case. He joked that they had “audiologists” analyzing the recording device used to capture the leak. The audio features intense exchanges, including Ciara Miller’s accusations against Amanda Batula for dating her ex-boyfriend West Wilson.
Miller referred to Batula as a “f------ snake,” highlighting the emotional turmoil present during the reunion.
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Mia Calabrese also weighed in, criticizing Batula’s relationship choices, saying, “You went from married [to Kyle Cooke] — and I’m not saying your relationship was perfect — to being one of West’s side b------.”
In defense of her actions, Batula explained, “You can’t help who you like and are attracted to.”
The reunion clip went viral, prompting Cohen to call the leak “disgusting and illegal.”
Following the incident, Bravo released a statement confirming the investigation into the audio leak. They concluded that the recording was unauthorized and distributed by an individual involved in the production. The network reiterated its commitment to addressing the situation seriously.
Cohen expressed his discontent with the leak, stating it “ruins the integrity” of the show. He dismissed rumors suggesting that a Summer House star leaked the audio, praising the cast for their emotional participation during the reunion.
“There were so many emotions on that stage,” he reflected, emphasizing the gravity of the conversations.
The reunion special is scheduled to air next month, generating considerable anticipation.
Following the reunion, Batula and Wilson left together, continuing to display their relationship despite the backlash. Their public appearances, including a movie night and affectionate moments, have kept fans intrigued.
Miller, who briefly dated Wilson, expressed her surprise about the new relationship, calling it a “m-------” in a Glamour magazine interview.