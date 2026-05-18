Andy Cohen Says Bravo Fan Helped Expose 'Summer House' Reunion Audio Leak

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In a recent episode of Radio Andy, Andy Cohen disclosed that a devoted Bravo viewer played a crucial role in uncovering the identity of the individual responsible for the leaked audio from the Summer House reunion. Cohen stated that a fan “came forward” with “crucial information” to help solve the mystery surrounding the unauthorized recording.

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Source: MEGA Andy Cohen revealed that a Bravo fan helped identify the source of the leaked 'Summer House' reunion audio.

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During the broadcast, Cohen expressed excitement over the forthcoming details, stating, “You will hear more about this later.” His remarks have sparked interest among fans eager to learn more about the situation.

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Source: MEGA The host explained that the leak involved unauthorized recording and caused major concern for the network.

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Cohen clarified that his team, humorously referred to as “investigators,” did not solve the case. He joked that they had “audiologists” analyzing the recording device used to capture the leak. The audio features intense exchanges, including Ciara Miller’s accusations against Amanda Batula for dating her ex-boyfriend West Wilson. Miller referred to Batula as a “f------ snake,” highlighting the emotional turmoil present during the reunion.

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Source: MEGA The audio captured intense cast drama, including heated accusations and emotional confrontations.

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Mia Calabrese also weighed in, criticizing Batula’s relationship choices, saying, “You went from married [to Kyle Cooke] — and I’m not saying your relationship was perfect — to being one of West’s side b------.” In defense of her actions, Batula explained, “You can’t help who you like and are attracted to.” The reunion clip went viral, prompting Cohen to call the leak “disgusting and illegal.”

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Following the incident, Bravo released a statement confirming the investigation into the audio leak. They concluded that the recording was unauthorized and distributed by an individual involved in the production. The network reiterated its commitment to addressing the situation seriously. Cohen expressed his discontent with the leak, stating it “ruins the integrity” of the show. He dismissed rumors suggesting that a Summer House star leaked the audio, praising the cast for their emotional participation during the reunion.

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Source: MEGA; @westling.conrad/Instagram Bravo confirmed that someone involved in production was responsible for distributing the clip.

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“There were so many emotions on that stage,” he reflected, emphasizing the gravity of the conversations. The reunion special is scheduled to air next month, generating considerable anticipation.