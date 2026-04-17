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Ciara Miller Reveals She and Ex West Wilson Made a Pact to Not Sleep With Other Bravo Stars Before He Started Dating Amanda Batula

Photo of West Wilson, Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller
Source: @westling.conrad/instagram

Ciara Miller admitted she's at a 'loss for words' over the betrayal.

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April 17 2026, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET

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Ciara Miller didn't sugarcoat the pain she's feeling after best friend Amanda Batula confessed she recently struck up a secret romance with Miller's ex and their Summer House costar West Wilson.

Miller broke her silence on the shocking scandal in a Friday, April 17 interview, admitting, "It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors. To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in Season 10. It’s a major mindf---."

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Ciara Miller Dishes on the Betrayal

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Photo of Ciara Miller admitted Amanda Batula and ex West Wilson going public with their romance was 'a mindf---.'Ciara Miller admitted Amanda Batula and ex West Wilson going public with their romance was 'a mindf---.'
Source: mega

Ciara Miller admitted Amanda Batula and ex West Wilson going public with their romance was 'a mindf---.'

The former traveling ICU nurse, 30, told Glamour she feels more betrayed by Batula, 34, than West, even though the latter broke a pact they made.

"I feel like because West and I were working on our relationship. Because we are exes, sometimes you spin the block; sometimes you land in situations where you guys are out," she explained. "I feel like there’s room to do that if that’s your ex."

"I do feel like I was closer to Amanda at that particular time," Miller added.

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Ciara Miller and West Wilson Were Mending Their Friendship

Photo of The former nurse revealed she and West Wilson were working to mend ties just a few months before the scandal went public.
Source: @westling.conrad/instagram

The former nurse revealed she and West Wilson were working to mend ties just a few months before the scandal went public.

However, Miller revealed she was repairing her friendship with Wilson, 31, who even came to her December 2025 birthday dinner.

"I felt like we were trying to move in a more positive direction since we hadn’t spoken to each other in two years. I felt like we were actually starting to be friends again," the stunning reality star shared. "And we had had a lot of conversations about, 'Okay, what do I need from you? What do you need from me? What are some of the boundaries that we want to keep in place? What’s going to make our friendship a lot easier?'"

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Photo of Ciara Miller feels more betrayed by Amanda Batula than West Wilson.
Source: @amandabatula/instagram

Ciara Miller feels more betrayed by Amanda Batula than West Wilson.

Oddly enough, "One of those [boundaries] was no more sleeping with people on Bravo," Miller spilled.

"Obviously, now that’s out the window," she continued. "At the end of the day, we were genuine friends, which I think was what made it so hurtful when everything kind of went south [following our breakup], and why I needed to take time after."

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'I'm at a Loss for Words Sometimes'

Photo of The reality star said she felt 'disregarded' and 'disrespected' by her former best friend and her ex-boyfriend.
Source: @amandabatula/instagram

The reality star said she felt 'disregarded' and 'disrespected' by her former best friend and her ex-boyfriend.

"At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man," Miller said of her ex, whom she dated in 2023. "But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part."

Miller also pointed out how she's helped the swimwear designer deal with her up and down relationship with estranged husband Kyle Cooke, 43, whom she confirmed her separation from in January after four years of marriage.

"So to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is…. Honestly, it’s.... I’m at a loss for words sometimes," Miller confessed.

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Confirmed Dating Rumors in March

Photo of Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed they're more than friends in a March 31 social media post.
Source: mega

Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed they're more than friends in a March 31 social media post.

Whispers about Wilson and Batula's relationship heated up earlier this year, with the two finally coming clean about it via a joint March 31 Instagram post.

"We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," the message read. "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

"We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," the note continued. "Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

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