Andy Cohen Sets the Record Straight on 'Real Housewives of Miami' Pause

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Rumors of The Real Housewives of Miami’s demise have been swirling for weeks, but Andy Cohen is pushing back hard, insisting the franchise is far from finished. Speaking at the Real Housewives of Rhode Island premiere, Cohen addressed growing fan panic head-on, telling Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that “it is not a cancelation.”

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Source: MEGA He addressed the backlash and confirmed that the show's production is on pause.

The Bravo executive acknowledged the backlash but framed it as a sign of the show’s passionate fanbase, adding, “We gotta get Miami back and then everybody will calm down. The fact that people are so passionate about the show ultimately makes me happy.” The clarification comes after Bravo confirmed production on Season 8 has been paused, sparking widespread speculation that the long-running series had quietly been shelved.

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Why 'RHOM' Is on Pause

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE Production paused due to Bravo's crowded reality lineup.

According to Cohen, the delay is less about the show itself and more about logistics within Bravo’s crowded reality lineup. With multiple Housewives franchises currently filming or scheduled, he suggested timing is key. “Doesn’t it make sense to wait six months and then shoot it later so that it’s closer to when it airs?” Cohen said. The network is currently juggling a packed slate, including returning series The Valley and the debut of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, leaving limited room in the schedule. Cohen even admitted that if it were solely his call, production would be nonstop: “If it was really up to me, we would be in production on everything all at once.” Still, the pause has raised eyebrows, especially given RHOM’s history as one of the lower-rated entries in the franchise.

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Ratings, Cast Shake-Ups and Legal Drama

Source: MEGA Alexia Nepola’s ex-husband filed a defamation lawsuit against Bravo.

Behind the scenes, multiple factors appear to be complicating the show’s future. The series wrapped Season 7 with a three-part reunion in October 2025 but has long struggled with viewership compared to its sister franchises. There have also been reports of casting uncertainty, with some insiders pointing to potential shake-ups among stars including Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, and others. Adding to the speculation, Alexia’s ex-husband Todd Nepola filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Bravo in October, though he later moved to dismiss the case. Some reports have suggested the legal drama, and his absence from future filming, could impact storylines. Meanwhile, cast member Lisa Hochstein previously assured fans on social media, “Guys RHOM is not cancelled… Sure it’s paused temporarily… MIAMI isn’t going anywhere.”

Fans Aren’t Convinced

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE Fans remained doubtful despite public reassurances.